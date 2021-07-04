Bookrack for the week (July 4 to July 10)

Return Of The Brahmin
Ravi Shankar Etteth
Westland,
pp 342, Rs 399
After thwarting the devious Lord Suma and becoming the emperor of Magadha, Ashoka now faces a new threat — a lethal foe whose only aim is to topple his empire.
Things Are Against Us
Lucy Ellmann
Picador,
pp NA, Rs 499
Bold, angry, despairing, and very funny, these essays cover everything from matriarchy to environmental catastrophe to Little House on the Prairie.
My Life In Full
Indra Nooyi
Hachette,
pp 344, Rs 699
Generous, authoritative, and grounded in lived experience, this is the story of an extraordinary leader’s life, a moving tribute to the relationships that created it, and a blueprint for 21st century prosperity.
The Culture Of Clothes
Giovanna
Alessio and Chaaya Prabhat
(Illustrator)
HarperCollins, pp 80, Rs 1,099
A colourful celebration of costumes and cultures from around the world. Celebrate the world of dress with this beautifully illustrated compendium of clothing.
Gangster State
Sourjya Bhowmick
Macmillan,
pp 254, Rs NA
In this compulsive work of creative non-fiction, political journalist Sourjya Bhowmick explores the burning question: Will the CPI(M) ever recover from the 2021 Assembly election, or will it be pushed into permanent oblivion?
