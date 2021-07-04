Bookrack for the week (July 4 to July 10)

New releases of the week (July 4 to July 10)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 04 2021, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 01:45 ist

Return Of The Brahmin

Ravi Shankar Etteth

Westland,
pp 342, Rs 399

After thwarting the devious Lord Suma and becoming the emperor of Magadha, Ashoka now faces a new threat — a lethal foe whose only aim is to topple his empire.

 

Things Are Against Us

Lucy Ellmann

Picador,
pp NA, Rs 499

Bold, angry, despairing, and very funny, these essays cover everything from matriarchy to environmental catastrophe to Little House on the Prairie.

 

My Life In Full

Indra Nooyi

Hachette,
pp 344, Rs 699

Generous, authoritative, and grounded in lived experience, this is the story of an extraordinary leader’s life, a moving tribute to the relationships that created it, and a blueprint for 21st century prosperity.

 

The Culture Of Clothes

Giovanna
Alessio and Chaaya Prabhat
(Illustrator)

HarperCollins, pp 80, Rs 1,099

A colourful celebration of costumes and cultures from around the world. Celebrate the world of dress with this beautifully illustrated compendium of clothing.

 

Gangster State

Sourjya Bhowmick

Macmillan,
pp 254, Rs NA

In this compulsive work of creative non-fiction, political journalist Sourjya Bhowmick explores the burning question: Will the CPI(M) ever recover from the 2021 Assembly election, or will it be pushed into permanent oblivion?

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

