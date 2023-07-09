Bookrack for the week (July 9 to July 15)

Servings
Roopali Mohanti
Rupa, pp 496, Rs 2,500
This is the journey of an inspired home cook, who understood how to make the daily chore of cooking into a gratifying and joyous experience.
Prahar
Pravin Godkhindi
Garuda, pp 144, Rs 349
The experience of Buwa and his singing clock takes you through heartwarming twists and turns — a sweet love story, competition between contemporaries, and an unexpected climax.
Hyderabad
Serish Nanisetti
Self-published, pp 213, Rs799
This book traces the story of the prodigiously wealthy Golconda Kingdom from the time it was created in 1518 till it was erased by Aurangzeb after an eight-month siege.
Heartfelt
P Venugopal
HarperCollins, pp 280, Rs 499
For the first time, an intensely reticent, world-renowned surgeon speaks of his personal and professional trials and tribulations, his achievements in healthcare, and the controversies that surrounded him.
Balidan
Swapnil Pandey
HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 299
In this remarkable collection of tales of valour beyond measure, the author lifts the curtain on the achievements of some of the greatest Special Forces officers.
Much ado about nada
Uzma Jalaluddin
Penguin, pp 320 Rs 499
Once they were sweethearts, now they’re strangers. Practically enemies. But will a chance encounter offer Nada and Baz a second chance at love?
