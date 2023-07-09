Bookrack for the week (July 9 to 15)

Bookrack for the week (July 9 to July 15)

New releases of the week (July 9 to July 15)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2023, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 02:00 ist

Servings

Roopali Mohanti

Rupa, pp 496, Rs 2,500

This is the journey of an inspired home cook, who understood how to make the daily chore of cooking into a gratifying and joyous experience.

 

Prahar

Pravin Godkhindi

Garuda, pp 144, Rs 349

The experience of Buwa and his singing clock takes you through heartwarming twists and turns — a sweet love story, competition between contemporaries, and an unexpected climax.

 

Hyderabad

Serish Nanisetti

Self-published, pp 213, Rs799

This book traces the story of the prodigiously wealthy Golconda Kingdom from the time it was created in 1518 till it was erased by Aurangzeb after an eight-month siege.

 

Heartfelt

P Venugopal

HarperCollins, pp 280, Rs 499

For the first time, an intensely reticent, world-renowned surgeon speaks of his personal and professional trials and tribulations, his achievements in healthcare, and the controversies that surrounded him.

 

Balidan

Swapnil Pandey

HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 299

In this remarkable collection of tales of valour beyond measure, the author lifts the curtain on the achievements of some of the greatest Special Forces officers.

 

Much ado about nada

Uzma Jalaluddin

Penguin, pp 320 Rs 499

Once they were sweethearts, now they’re strangers. Practically enemies. But will a chance encounter offer Nada and Baz a second chance at love?

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

