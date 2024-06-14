Explained | Why Putin may visit North Korea

Seoul: Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Pyongyang for meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as soon as next week, South Korean officials say. Here's how North Korea-Russia relations began, and how the two countries' ties have warmed in recent years.

What is the history behind their ties?

As Russia's isolation from the West over its war in Ukraine has grown, analysts say it has seen increasing value in North Korea. For North Korea's part, relations with Russia haven't always been as warm as they were during at the height of the Soviet Union, but now the country is reaping clear benefits from Moscow's need for friends.

Communist North Korea was formed in the early days of the Cold War with the backing of the Soviet Union. North Korea later battled the South and its US and United Nations allies to a stalemate in the 1950-1953 Korean War with extensive aid from China and the Soviet Union.

North Korea was heavily reliant on Soviet aid for decades, and the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s contributed to a famine in the North.

Pyongyang's leaders have often tried to use Beijing and Moscow to balance each other. Kim, who came to power in 2011, initially had a relatively cool relationship with Russia and China, which both joined the United States in imposing strict sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear tests.

Russia has since joined China in opposing new sanctions on North Korea, blocking a US-led push and publicly splitting the UN Security Council on the issue for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

In March, Russia blocked the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of longstanding UN sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.