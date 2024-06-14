Explained | What is Weverse, 'super app' joined by Ariana Grande?

Seoul: Pop star Ariana Grande is joining Weverse, a superfan platform owned by HYBE, an entertainment firm that manages K-Pop phenomenon BTS.

Here is what we know about Weverse and why more pop stars around the world are joining the app.

What is the Weverse app?

Weverse is an app that specialises in interaction between artists and fans. Artists on the app write posts, livestream and sell merchandise. HYBE described Weverse as a 'super app' that also offers machine translation in 15 languages.

When Jin, the oldest member of BTS, spoke to fans on Wednesday after finishing his 18-month-long military duty, his initial livestream crashed before resuming and racking up more than 2 million views in 10 minutes.

Released in 2019, the app had more than 10 million monthly active users on average in the third quarter of 2023, according to HYBE. Nine of 10 Weverse users are international.