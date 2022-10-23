To be aware of how words can hurt...

International Stuttering Awareness Day is on October 22. Nearly 70 million people around the world stutter/stammer and I am one of them. In spite of there being so many of us, and in spite of society having come a long way when it comes to being sensitive to people who are ‘different’, there’s a whole lot of misinformation related to stammering. Many people think that we stammer because we’re nervous, or scared, or that we’re not confident or capable — it is endless. And don’t even get me started on all the jokes about people who stammer!

So, in an effort to do my little bit to dispel myths and stereotypes about people who stammer, some years ago, I wrote a book called Manya Learns to Roar, which was illustrated beautifully by Priya Kuriyan and published by Duckbill Books. Manya is a girl who stammers and really wants to act in the school play but those around her aren’t sure that she can. It was one of my first books, and over the years, I’ve heard from many people that they were surprised that Manya was smart and confident and this was the opposite of all the assumptions they had about people who stammer! I’ve always been on the lookout for good books that deal sensitively with stammering. Here are some.

I Talk like a River by Jordan Scott, illustrated by Sydney Smith, is a lyrical book about a child who is feeling down because he can’t get his words out in class. His father takes him to the riverside and gently shows him that he speaks just like a river, and that’s alright.

A Boy and a Jaguar by Alan Rabinowitz, illustrated by Catia Chen, is a true-life story about a scientist, Dr Rabinowitz himself, who had difficulty with speaking but had no problem communicating with animals.

Steggie’s Stutter by Jack Hughes is a sweet story of what happens when Steggie the Stegosaurus’ friends keep interrupting her and don’t let her speak because she stutters.

The Boy Who Made Everyone Laugh by Helen Rutter is a middle-grade book about Billy Plimpton, a boy who stutters and wants to be a stand-up comic. Reading this book, I nodded along so vigorously that my head almost came unscrewed! It beautifully captures the emotions of a boy who stammers. And to top it off, it’s a very funny book. Highly recommended.

Brayden Speaks Up: How One Boy Inspired the Nation by Brayden Harrington and Betty C Tang is the true story of Brayden, a 13-year-old who stutters, met and got inspired by American President Joe Biden (who himself speaks with a stutter) and gave a speech watched by millions of people around the USA.

Some children can be insensitive towards those who are ‘different’ and can pass hurtful comments. (I have personal experience!) I hope books like these help children be more aware of how their words can hurt, and I hope children who stammer know they’re not alone!

