Siddharth wears his true colours on his sleeve

Actor Siddharth seems to be on a winning spree. After Aval, which released almost two years ago, Siddharth’s next Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pachai (Red, Yellow, Green) too is well on its way to becoming a superhit.

The just released film has come in for widespread critical acclaim and is being hailed as one of the finest films to have been made in recent times. Directed by Sasi, who delivered the Vijay Antony blockbuster Pichaikaran, Sivappu Manjal Pachai has Siddharth sharing screen space with actors G V Prakash and Lijomol. Deccan Herald caught up with the actor, who is immensely pleased with the overwhelming response to the film, for a chat. He opens up on a number of issues ranging from his experience of acting in the film to his relationship with his brother-in-law, to why he does not want to enter politics. Excerpts follow...

Will ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai’ be remade in Hindi?

This is a universal story. It can go to any language. I was touched the very first time I heard this story. The story is about the bond between a sister and her brother. It is about the bond between a man and his brother-in-law. I don’t think any other film has focused on this relationship in such a manner before.

Director Sasi hasn’t made it too light-hearted. For me, it was a very satisfying experience. I told Sasi sir that I wanted complete freedom to play this character as it deserves to be played without giving in to compulsions that arise due to commercial reasons and he ensured that I had that freedom.

You play a traffic cop in ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai’ for the first time in your entire career. What preparations did you have to make to play the role?

This is the first time that I am playing a cop. There is a scene in this film in which I meet the commissioner of police. You won’t believe it, but director Sasi and I discussed that scene with over a 100 people to determine how I should present myself during that scene. We met some traffic policemen who are known to me.

The information I got from them was very useful in playing this role. That apart, we also spoke to senior police officials to know what a traffic cop can do and cannot do in the presence of a senior officer. I wanted it to be as realistic as possible. This scene was a challenging one.

What was difficult about this role was getting to understand how policemen think and behave. More importantly, what was important to me was their compulsions.

If you observe carefully, there is a dialogue in which he says, “Be it in my department or at home, I can’t be honest and straight forward.” Understanding that compulsion and learning to behave when under that compulsion was a challenge.

The film, to a large extent, showcases the rivalry between you and G V Prakash, who plays your brother-in-law. In real life, how is your relationship with your brother-in-law?

The biggest comedy is that my brother-in-law and I were enemies in school. However, after it was decided that he was to wed my sister, this topic never cropped up ever again.

In this film, other characters hog the limelight. Usually, heroes look to do only those films that keep the focus on their characters. Your thoughts on this...

As far as I am concerned. the story is the hero of the film. I don’t understand this ego in films. I can’t blame anyone but I want to tell the truth.

As far as this film is concerned, the script is the hero. After that, heroine Lijomol, who plays the sister, is the hero. If I can’t accept that I don’t think I am an actor. I knew this the moment I heard the story. We accept any story knowing this fully well. We pay attention to who is sharing screen space with us, are they doing it well and whether the film will come out well. That is all.

In this film, Lijomol was new but Sasi sir had immense faith in her. I was astounded by Lijo’s acting. I am still wondering how she managed to come up with such a

fantastic performance. I wouldn’t have been able to do what she has done in this film.