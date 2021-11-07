A little respect

Transgender Awareness Month, observed in November every year, emphasises the need to voice the experiences of the community through education and action. India has a limited inclusive culture for these people due to widespread stigma, stemming from the implementation of colonial laws. However, living conditions and media coverage have been improving in recent years, especially in terms of the representation of transgender people in employment and society.

What does the Indian law say?

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 is to protect the rights of transgender people to declare their self-perceived gender identity without undergoing self reassigned surgery and reservation in employment and education. A few state governments like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have provided reservations in employment and education, but a lot needs to be done in its effective implementation.

Role of organisations

Business organisations should cultivate a culture of belonging which needs consistent attention and support and will result in a progressive environment where everyone flourishes with great work culture. Transgender people should be able to express their authentic self, feel heard, valued, represented, involved in work and psychologically safe. In turn, transgender people will thrive and support organisations creating a culture of belonging for all.

To create a culture of belonging for all, employers should take the following steps:

HR policies, plans and programmes should be fully inclusive, non-discriminatory and reflect the organisation’s values of inclusion as a basic element. HR policies, plans and programmes should include comprehensive non-discrimination and anti-harassment clauses.

Updating the existing policy and procedure manuals for removing gender-specific language, with options beyond male and female.

Providing gender-neutral or single-stall restrooms to have access by transgender people.

Develop transgender people leadership in the organisation as it is observed that due to the current social stigma, transgenders are denied promotions or leadership positions in the organisations due to gender identity or gender expression. Leadership development can be done through professional growth.

As transgender people have a feeling of discrimination, HR managers should arrange mentorship programmes by matching senior employees with junior and fresher employees to imbibe leadership qualities.

Reverse mentoring is better to enable senior employees to understand the blockades faced by transgender people in the workplace as this will create congenial inter-personal relations, promote clarity, leadership traits towards the development of both transgender people and the organisation.

Leadership development through professional development, dual mentorship programmes will ensure transgender people reach leadership roles in organisations.

(The writer is an educationist based in Bengaluru.)