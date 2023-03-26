Can change in weather affect the lungs?

It typically seems calming to go outside in the morning for some fresh air. But, doing so in the transitional climate could be unhealthy for you. You may have gone for a walk and after taking a lungful of chilly air, you begin to feel pain, shortness of breath, or tightness in your chest. Humidity, on the other hand, helps common allergens like dust mites and mould thrive, aggravating allergic asthma. Air pollution, ozone and pollen also go up when the weather is hot and humid as particles in the air irritate sensitive airways. In addition to dry air, a number of additional variables might lead to breathing issues during seasonal changes. These include pollution, smog, smoke and dust particles and seasonal allergies. The most common breathing problems that people usually suffer from include asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. How can you take care of your lungs?

Cover your nose and mouth with a scarf.

Keep your surroundings clean as dust moulds and other particles tend to circulate more in the air in this season.

Wash your hands before touching your nose and mouth.

Avoid strenuous physical activities like jogging or running as they can leave you exhausted and gasping for air, triggering breathing problems. Try light breathing exercises at home that can help you improve your lung capacity.

Eat healthily and stay hydrated to boost overall lung health.

Avoid skipping your medications.

Avoid smoking.

During seasonal transitions, patients with respiratory conditions like asthma must continue taking their medications and should keep an inhaler handy. Lastly, if you are experiencing problems like wheezing and coughing, fatigue, and difficulty in breathing, then you must seek medical help immediately.

(The author is a lead consultant in interventional pulmonology.)