For that radiant soft glow

We always want our skin to maintain its natural-looking glow, but busy lifestyles and everyday stress can lead to dull, uneven and tired-looking skin. A lot of products in the market advertise bringing back that glow in the quickest possible manner. But before you spend your paycheck on some fancy skincare products

that you might have come across via ads or on social media, you might want to consider providing your skin with nourishment naturally. What you eat is just as essential for a healthy glow on your skin, as nutrition is important for healthy skin. Here are some tips that will help your skin glow from within:

Almonds all the way

To maintain your skin’s health and glow, add a handful of almonds to your diet every day. Almonds are not only a healthy snack but are also a beautiful food because of the nutritional value they offer. Almonds are known to be one of the best foods for the skin as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have shown to impart anti-ageing properties that benefit skin health. They are low on the glycemic index, with a good nutrient value that includes protein, fibre, good fats and important vitamins and minerals. Indulging in a more rewarding snack like almonds will pay off in the long run as they provide you satiety and serve as the perfect snacking option.

Indulge in your not

so regular fruits

Vitamin C plays a great role in enhancing your skin’s health. Eating a diet rich in vitamin C can replenish your skin from within and maintain a youthful appearance. It also acts as a cleansing agent that lightens dark spots. If you want soft, supple and radiant skin, you must include vitamin C rich foods in your daily diet. Kick start your day with fruits like avocados, kiwis, blackcurrants and blackberries, as they provide a good amount of vitamin C along with vitamin E which work as great antioxidants. You can also throw in some pickled olives and dried cranberries to make your breakfast a little more exciting.

Protein it up

For non-vegetarians, consuming fish can be a good way to add to your skin’s health. Varieties like salmon, tuna, and trout are high in omega-3 nutrients that are great for your skin. These nutrients can help calm skin inflammation and help in keeping the skin looking youthful, which could have otherwise led to a breakdown of collagen and elastin. Vegetarians should include soybeans, lentils and tofu in their diet as they are a nutrient-dense food, containing omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids that are vital for the skin.

(The author is a cosmetologist.)