Garden remedies for monsoon maladies

Monsoons take me back to my childhood. It brings back memories of playing in the rain, catching a cold, and writing leave letters to the school. It was unusual to go to a doctor for a common cold back then. Instead, the elders in the family served us concoctions made at home from herbs that grew in the garden. It alleviated a majority of the unpleasant symptoms. They used the leaves and stems of Tulasi (Ocimum tenuiflorum), Dodpatre (Coleus Amboinicus), and Betel leaf (Piper betle) for these home remedies because they had healing properties. Since the potions made from these herbs were spicy, they added turmeric, ginger, garlic, lemon, and honey to make the potion taste better.

Piper Betle is commonly known as Betel leaf (English), Vetrilai (Tamil), Villedhele (Kannada), and Paan (Hindi). It is an integral part of Indian culture and tradition. When eaten raw, the Piper Betle leaf is extremely hot and has a strong, pungent taste. When combined with arecanut and lime, it is known to aid digestion. Symptoms of cold are relieved by drinking tea made from the leaves.

Betle is grown from stem cuttings. It is a climber that uses a pole or a tree to spread and needs indirect sunlight. It also requires soil that is rich in manure. Therefore, before planting the cuttings, the soil is seasoned with mulch and manure. Mulch aids in moisture retention.

Both Ocimum tenuiflorum and Coleus Amboinicus belong to the Lamiaceae family. The majority of the plants in this family are herbs. They are aromatic, fragrant, and contain volatile compounds such as menthol, thymol and eucalyptol. They are commonly used in dishes to add flavour. As a side note, never directly smell a leaf. You will inhale the fine dust that has settled on it. Instead, gently run your fingers across the top and bottom of the leaf, then bring your fingers to your nose and smell it.

Ocimum Tenuiflorum, also known as Tulasi/Tulsi/Holy Basil, is a plant native to India. It is a helpful herb with medicinal properties. Infusing Tulasi leaves in warm water and consuming it relieves nasal congestion. The leaves are ground into a thick paste and applied to the forehead to relieve headaches.

Krishna and Rama Tulasi are two common varieties, one with green leaves and the other with purple leaves. Tulasi is a shrubby plant that can grow up to a height of two feet. Fresh seeds germinate more quickly than dried seeds. The plant needs moist soil and cannot tolerate drought. Tulasi necessitates frequent pinching. Pinching the flower heads, in particular, promotes the growth of new branches giving the plant a bushy appearance. Tulasi is also prone to worm infestation. Spraying a neem oil solution mixed with soap helps to control the spread. It requires a fertilizer with a higher nitrogen-to-phosphorus-to-potassium ratio because it is a leafy plant.

Coleus Amboinicus is also known as Indian borage (English), Karpooravalli(Tamil), Dodpatre(Kannada), and Patharchur(Hindi). Coleus Ambonicus has a fleshy stem and thick leaf like a succulent plant. The leaves have high water content. It can also be eaten raw and made tender by warming. The water from the leaf can be sourced by placing it on a warm pan or heated above the fire with the help of tongs and then squeezed out. The water thus sourced has a minty flavour and it is rich in thymol and turpentine, which are antiseptics. Drinking this water with honey can help clear a blocked nose.

Stem cuttings are the best way to grow Coleus ambonicus. It prefers shade and soil that is consistently moist. In summer, don’t be surprised to see purple flowers appear on a short stem.

What binds these three leaves together is a simple soup we make at home during the rainy season. Take a handful of Tulasi, five Coleus Ambonicus leaves, and Betle. Grind them into a paste with a teaspoon of pepper and an inch of ginger. Mix 500ml of water to the paste and allow it to boil. Season it with salt and a tablespoon of ghee before switching off the heat. The soup is quite spicy and can be consumed with rice or as a warm drink. It is useful to grow these plants at home along with other herbs. They enhance the flavour of food, are helpful as medicines, add fragrance to your garden, and beauty to your landscape. Until next time then, stay warm.

Motley Garden is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem.

The author believes that gardening is not just about plants and how to nurture them. It is also about bees, butterflies, insects, flies, and bugs that make it their home. She is on social media as @neelavanam