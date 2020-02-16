Horoscope Feb 16 - 22

Starspeak (Feb 16th to 22nd)

Guruji Shrii Arnav

Aries: You are likely to continue your efforts towards material goals and pursuits. There will greater interest in finding new business opportunities and means to increase your profits. You may spend time to find better investment options and in some cases even study trading quite seriously. This is also a time when you may incur rather big expenses, probably to impress someone. There will be social engagements and merry making too keeping you occupied for a fair bit.

Taurus: The individuals born under this sign of the zodiac are likely to receive a boost in their confidence and get motivated to put your best foot forward. You may take on a tough challenge professionally and raise the bar for yourself. You may purchase insurance or look at long term investments -- additional measures to ensure financial security for loved ones. Also there will be an increased interest in redecorating your dwelling place. You may renovate and rent a portion of it. Short distance travel is likely.

Gemini: The Gemini born individual may need to become tough and mentally more accepting of reality- circumstances causes you to seek comfort in the spiritual realm. You may seek out the company of a master/ guru or may visit a holy shrine. In professional matters, you will have to remain extra vigilant and also put in hard work. Time management will be the key to achieving your goals. You could be taken for a ride, especially with promise of incredible returns, so invest carefully. End of week is rewarding - your social network grows and you will gain popularity.

Cancer: Your outlook to life undergoes a change in this phase and you are drawn towards higher learning. You are willing, despite the hardships it will involve. It is good time to mend fences with people you have been on a wrong footing with. There will be greater clarity towards the end of the week about changes on the work front. Other people may want it manipulate you for their selfish reasons- take any important decisions neutrally, especially about committing to help free of cost!

Leo: It’s a blessed time for individuals born under this sign. You will almost have the ideal life. Money can be good and bring great sense of ease and security. Travel is likely and you could well achieve the objectives you are aiming for. There will be good times in store with loved ones. But your true sense of achievement and satisfaction comes from the charitable and humane activities that you undertake. Live for the day and make it count.

Virgo: Your hard work and your amazing consistency at work beget you a great reputation at work. There is also appreciation from very unlikely quarters that gladdens your heart. This a good phase that you are more likely to capitalise on, by making a good investment. Personal relationships will also be rewarding as a soured equation heads towards closure or reconciliation. It will be wise to allow a few emotions to play and not become unfeeling for the fear of vulnerability.

Libra: There is much good happening this week, but there is also a cautionary note alongside. You need to watch out against being bullied or manipulated into agreeing to an unethical act/ venture. You may have a tough time saying no. So think twice otherwise you may be saying yes to a long term headache. Also, remember that all things should not be evaluated against monetary considerations. There will be much happening on domestic front so keep emotional reserves to handle the events.

Scorpio: There is much work that you need to finish in this phase. You need to allocate money towards purchase of some important but expensive items. In this time, you are likely to appreciate the power of money and what all it can accomplish! Purchase of an asset is possible. Life will be very rewarding in terms of relationships and romance - there is a good possibility that you may take someone home to meet the parents. Some Scorpio folk could be blessed with birth of a child in the family.

Sagittarius: The coming week could be a little unsettling- you may run some money calculations. There is fear regarding future outcomes - you strive to optimise your resources but increased expenses keep spoiling your best laid plans. Don’t fall prey to any get-rich-quick schemes. You could face some trouble on account of short attention span and focus. You may miss out on fine detail, leading to some kind of loss. Patience and attention need to be the buzzwords this week.

Capricorn: The coming week sees you scouting for people who could back you up in a time of need - whether it is professional or emotional support. You are looking for comfort. There are some plans afoot in your head about a new business but you want to make sure that you have secured the sides carefully. Avoid banking on gains made through speculation. There could be a fun trip to a nature reserve and it may be thoroughly enjoyable. You are invited to join a new club or association and that may take your status a notch higher.

Aquarius: The coming week promises to be good where you make the right moves and do well in your professional life. Finances are good and you could be contemplating a foray into entrepreneurship. The only thing is that you may be given additional work in your current position and this may require you to put in more hours and efforts. You may do it willingly also if you are in the ‘prove yourself’ mode. You should aim to be a little more flexible with loved ones especially with children and avoid sticky situations.

Pisces: There are a lot of misconceptions that are vanishing from your horizons. You are only too glad that the fog is lifting and you are able to see your place in the universe. There may be still areas to work out in your mind, but the step forward is making you feel much better already. Keep away from crossing swords with your siblings. There may be a tense situation with a co-worker but try to opt for amicable resolution. Sale/ purchase of a property could be finalised.