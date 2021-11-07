Sweet & sustainable

Conscious about consuming foods and products sourced ethically — a feeling accentuated during the pandemic — consumers have shopped and celebrated responsibly, say market analysts. Instead of traditional sweets and savouries, trends have leaned towards detox hampers comprising wellness teas, herbs-based products, wheatgrass, amla (gooseberry), aloe vera, hemp and organic grains. In southern cities like Bengaluru, heritage rice hampers comprising varieties like navara (red raw rice loaded with complex carbohydrates), kalanamak (aromatic white raw rice), thanga samba (white raw rice), kaattu yanam (red raw rice), kaivara samba (red rice) and karuppu kavuni (black raw rice known for its nutritional benefits) were popular gifting choices.

Hospitality experts share that cataclysmic global events have nudged people towards “clean eating” which includes consumption of earth-friendly grains with a minimal carbon footprint. Gluten-free and preservative-free plant-based savoury and sweet delights, heart-friendly spreads and nut butters, as well as vegan and gluten-free Indian sweets, found their way into festive packs. Macronutrients and superfoods-packed dishes and beverages — think turmeric latte, moringa-spiked smoothies and chia-seed pudding — ruled the popularity charts.

Ayushi Jain, who does customised grazing platters for festive occasions says eco-friendliness was on top of her mind while crafting her hampers this season. “Everything from the containers to marble trays, candle jars, potlis, Patola print mats as well as table runners and glass bowls were chosen mindfully to be reused and recycled. It was a combination of aesthetics and sustainability. Unlike many commercial hampers which use plastic, cardboard or cheap wooden boxes that end up in landfills, I ensured my gifts tread lightly on Earth.”

The 20-something added that the primary reason why there’s so much emphasis on environmental consciousness this season is that the youth are very focused on doing their bit for the planet. Even the beautiful grazing trays Ayushi crafts — with artisanal cheeses, gourmet crackers, nuts and fruits — are made of pinewood which can be repurposed for home use while all food items are ethically sourced, she adds. “People are realising that buying quality products which cost a bit more but are responsibly crafted is not an expense but an investment in a planet we’ll leave behind as a legacy for the next generation.”

According to celebrity chef Neeraj Tyagi, people have become aware of food and nutrition like never before in history. “They are watching what they eat as the pandemic has delivered us all a sharp lesson in wellness and how to make healthy food choices. Keeping this in mind, we have crafted festive hampers which include organic mono-floral honey, herbal teas, immunity-boosting cereals and grains.” Natural sugars like honey were incorporated to amp up the health quotient of Tyagi’s festive treats. The accent in the kitchen was on traditional sweetmeats like ragi (millet) laddoos; atta (wheat flour) and gond (gum) laddoos embellished with edible 24-carat gold also called varq in Hindi. In Ayurveda, varq is used in medicines and health tonics to boost health and improve cognitive skills, especially when consumed in combination with specific herbs and spices.

According to multiple award-winning Executive Chef Vivek Rana, “health is wealth and there’s no Planet B” are no longer clichés. “People are placing a premium on what they put into their bodies and health consciousness rates very high among consumers, especially the youth. Confined to homes during the pandemic, everyone has had ample time to think of their wellness, nutrition and fitness. People are planning their meals better and are more mindful of not wasting food among other things.”

For this year’s festive hampers, Rana says he selected the items meticulously to ensure they were healthful and responsible. “Keeping consumer tastes in mind, we added lots of gluten-free items including turmeric pasta, pumpkin seeds, detox cleansers, flax seeds etc. Even the vendor who supplied us the products is from Uttarakhand and we ensured that all our items were chemicals/pesticide-free and bought from ethical farms.”

Monisha Gupta, who runs an artisanal craft space and is a staunch believer in Ayurveda, opines that at a time when health and immunity are non-negotiables for most, gifting wellness herbal teas inspired by Ayurveda has really caught on as a festive trend during the pandemic. “People consider it a more thoughtful and personalised gift than mithai and chocolates,” she explained. “Wellness teas are loaded with health benefits premised on the 5,000-year-old science of Ayurveda according to which one’s doshas or body type and balance between them is vital to lead a stress-free life. Plus, such beverages contain a healthy healing blend of rare herbs to rejuvenate and align energies.”

The lifestyle and eating habits of an individual should maintain the three doshas in balance otherwise mental and physical disturbances are created in the human body. “Wellness teas balance these doshas and rejuvenate one’s mind and body,” Monisha concluded.