With so many complex developments that have been influencing and acting upon human societies globally, a career in Sociology calls upon acquiring and building upon skills such as analysis, research abilities, communication skills, and a penchant to spot social problems, people relations skills etc.

In order to be a sociologist, one must complete a basic BA degree with Sociology as one of the subjects. A masters degree in Sociology will add to the resume. Due to the rapid developments in this field, a PhD degree helps in getting better career opportunities.

There are many universities in the country that offer a postgraduate & PhD in Sociology.

Field of work

Due to globalisation, domains which require interdisciplinary and holistic approach have emerged in the field of study. For instance, the study of Sociology along with other social sciences such as Economics, Political Science.

Consequently, its applications span various sectors. The lens of sociology is used to understand problems in different fields.

For example, Developmental Economics scholars require a sociological study of the communities where they are studying or implementing developmental programs. This is essential to formulate the economic planning.

If a political party wants to conduct a campaign for a community, it must first do a sociological study to understand the norms, culture and problems of the community before formulating its political strategy.

Sociology finds applications in the corporate sector as well. Here a sociologist engages in market research to sell a company’s product or service.

While teaching and academic research are traditional professions, other sectors where Sociology finds applications are HR, admin and civil society initiatives.

Sociologists can work in government and public bodies, research institutes and places like the World Bank and UN organisations. One can also join the Civil Services after clearing the UPSC exams.

What’s expected

The nature of work is that they help in formulating policies by gathering data and doing research on various issues like social problems of disadvantaged or marginalised groups.

In order to be a sociologist, one must be inquisitive and have a sharp sense of observation to capture changes in society.

The current needs of society and industry require sociologists to work hand in hand with other disciplines.

As a result, that prospects of Sociology in the future is interesting and promising. Industry experts view this as a progressive career option for youngsters who are interested in the social sciences.

(With inputs from Prof Manohar Yadav, HOD of Sociology Dept, Institute of Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru)