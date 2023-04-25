Age is never a barrier to studying abroad, but tread carefully

Dear Madam,

I am studying MA in English. I am planning to do my PhD in English abroad. I want to know about the best universities in UK/ USA. What are the criteria for applying PhD abroad? Also, are IELTS and GRE mandatory for studying abroad, particularly for PhD studies?

Jincy Thomas

Dear Jincy,

To pursue your PhD abroad, it is mandatory to take an English test. Depending on which country you want to go to, you could take the IELTS academic, Toefl IBT, PTE or Duolingo. GRE is not required for PhD in English. Irrespective of the country you want to pursue your PhD in, you must first identify your research interest. You should then go to the websites of various universities and research the works of various professors who have done research in similar areas. Shortlist a few universities and professors under whom you would like to study. Write to them informing them about yourself, your research interest and why you want them to be your guide.

Your letter to them should show that you:

a) are serious, focused and interested in reading and research

b) well-qualified

c) have specific plans

d) are familiar with the professor’s work

e) have researched and utilised all the information on their website

Since most PhD programmes are fully funded it is important to convince a professor that you will be an asset to their department. A good research proposal, a statement of purpose which clearly addresses your interest in the university and the particular department you are applying to, a resume which highlights all your academic achievements, research works and publications and work experience will help them decide if you are a worthy candidate. Do not limit yourself to UK and US, you never know who will offer you funding.

Dear Madam,

My son has completed his BBA in finance and international business in 2021. Now he is working as a supply chain analyst. He wants to pursue a Master’s degree abroad in supply chain management. Kindly advise the best suitable universities abroad. He wants to apply this year.

Nagamani R

Dear Nagamani,

I would recommend the following universities for this:

In Austria: Vienna University of Economics and Business.

In Australia: University of Sydney and RMIT

In Canada: York University, Seneca College, Conestoga College

In Ireland: Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork.

In Germany: the Technical University of Munich and Kuhne Logistics University.

In New Zealand: the University of Auckland, University of Waikato and Massey University

In the UK: Warwick, Cranfield, Nottingham Trent University, Anglia Ruskin University, Manchester University, Sussex and Durham.

In the US: MITs Center for Transportation and Logistics, University of Michigan (Ross Business School), USC (Marshall School of Business), Purdue (Krannert School of Management) and Arizona State University (Carey School of Business).

Dear Madam,

My son has completed a diploma in graphic and web design and has been working as a graphic designer for the past three years. He intends to pursue a Bachelor in Communication Design at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, Germany. Request your guidance on the scope of the course and job opportunities.

Vidhya

Dear Vidhya,

BA Communication Design at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences at Berlin is a good choice. The course gives an opportunity to complete one semester of an internship abroad at one of the universities’ many campuses. The university offers scholarships and other financial aid.

There is always a demand for effective communication. After completing his course, he could work in design offices, companies, public institutions, NGOs, start-ups, publishing houses advertising and communication agencies or as an independent freelance designer. Job specifications could include art director, graphic designer, UX designer, digital consultant, 3D artist, exhibition or trade fair designer.

Dear Madam,

I’m an engineer with a master’s degree and five years of professional experience in multinational corporations. I quit in order to volunteer for organisations. It’s been seven years since, and I’ve lost most of my savings. I’m close to 40 years old now. I would like to study abroad in a programme that suits my background and helps me to apply for jobs abroad. What are the options available?

Thank you

Gopi Krishna

Dear Krishna,

Age is never an issue with universities abroad, but it is going to be a bit of a challenge to prove to the embassies that you are a genuine student. You have already completed your master’s. You should pick a course that is going to complement what you have done so far. You have to write a very effective statement of purpose explaining why you want to pursue the particular course.

Countries that will allow you to stay back, work and eventually settle down are Canada and New Zealand. Although a student visa is the easiest route into a country, no visa officer wants to hear you tell them that you want to stay back in their country. If you want to go abroad to study and work for a couple of years before coming back to India, the UK would be a good option.

The author is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru.

Send in your queries to us at: dheducation@deccanherald.co.in with ‘Study Abroad’ in the subject line.