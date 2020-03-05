Bulletin Board March 5

MBA in pharmaceutical management

IIHMR University, Jaipur is inviting applications for its MBA in Pharmaceutical Management programme. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/3aib58c.

MBA programmes

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies is inviting applications for its Master of Business Administration programmes. For more information, log on to manavrachna.edu.in.

MSc course

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for MSc Cities and Global Development course. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/38iDVDP or write to usp-admissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

Bakery, culinary courses

Academy of Pastry Arts is offering Bakery and Culinary courses. For more information and to register, log on to academyofpastryartsindia.com.

Mobile app development internship

Verzeo is hiring interns for Mobile App Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of JavaScript, Python, MongoDB and React Native can apply by March 10. The stipend is Rs 7,000-10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-717.

HR internship

Universal Sportsbiz is hiring an intern for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel, English proficiency (Spoken&Written) can apply by March 9. The stipend is Rs 4,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-718.

Inside sales internship

Uolo Technology is hiring an intern for Inside Sales profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English proficiency (spoken and written) can apply by March 16. The stipend is Rs 12,000 to 20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-719.

Video-editing internship

Lens Interactive is hiring an intern for Video Editing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects can apply by March 16. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-720.