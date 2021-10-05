Choose a career that suits you best

Dear Sir,

I am a BA graduate and want to prepare for the Civil Services Exam or other government exams. Due to the circumstances at home, I had to find a job. I have been working for over three years now. Although I update myself during weekends by spending more time reading the newspaper, I feel that two days a week is not enough for me to prepare for any exam. Please guide.

Rohit

Dear Rohit,

It is true that cracking the Civil Services and allied exams requires considerable preparation and systematic study. If you are working in a full-time job and do not have sufficient time to study extensively, then attempting UPSC exams may not get you the results you desire. As a second option, you may attempt the exams of Staff Selection Commission (www.ssc.nic.in) through which you can get into Class II Services of Government of India. Subsequently, you can attempt higher exams, or aim for promotions. Similarly, there are many public sector undertakings that periodically recruit personnel in various departments — those also offer job security. If you can look out for their announcements and attempt their exams, getting selected in one of them may be comparatively easier. Keeping yourself updated with current affairs is only one aspect of competing for government exams, you will also have to prepare for the theory exams, interviews and physical fitness.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in Class 9 (IGCSE board). I have chosen Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Art and Design, Business Studies and Environmental Management. Kindly help me understand how I can take my studies forward and the job opportunities based on the subjects chosen.

A Student

Dear Student,

Do not select your career based on the subjects chosen. Also, there are plenty of job opportunities in any field if you are good at your work and can deliver results. Since you are in Class 9 and have plenty of time to introspect, prepare and work towards your career goals, start narrowing down your outstanding skills, subjects you are good at, your personality traits, and the lifestyle that suits you most. Since you have not taken up biology, only medicine and life sciences careers are closed for you. You can explore all other options and begin a process of narrowing down, consult knowledgeable people, get proper inputs, and ensure that you select a career that suits YOU most.

Dear Sir,

I am in I PU and have taken PCMB. I would like to know more about a career in forensic science. Can we get into the investigation field if we take up forensic science?

Mini

Dear Mini,

In India, Forensic Science work is done primarily by government departments, and there are currently very few openings. Those who do MBBS and then MD in Forensic Science get the leading roles, supported by those who have studied BSc or MSc in Forensics. Also, forensic scientists, unlike what is portrayed in movies and TV, only do laboratory analysis work, they are not into investigation. Investigation of crime is done by police officers.

Dear Sir,

I am in BE first year (ECE). Many of my relatives say that ECE branch has no value and job opportunities are less. They even told me to change to the CS branch after a year. I find programming to be quite difficult, which branch is better?

Ananya M D

Dear Ananya,

The better branch is the one in which you have the aptitude, potential to develop talents, and which suits your temperament and lifestyle. Thoroughly explore both branches: subjects and textbooks over the next four years, practicals, internships, type of jobs that people from each branch do and take advice from knowledgeable and impartial experts of both fields. Do not jump into CS just because people tell you that there are better jobs available – the world cannot run with just computer science engineers!