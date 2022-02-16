Why mental health is more relevant than ever

As a profession, a job in the field of mental health care does not enjoy the same prestige as other STEM roles. Even in the medical sciences, there is a higher value attached to physical health.

But the pandemic has changed that.

Whether it is stress, fears about health issues, or the grief over the loss of a loved one, many people turned to mental health professionals for support.

Mental health professionals help the person to identity their patterns of thoughts and behaviours that become roadblocks to success.

Psychiatrists are licensed medial practitioners and can prescribe medicines.

Psychologists hold a degree in Psychology with the ability to diagnose a person’s mental health condition and help overcome various life issues.

Counsellors have varied lengths of training — from year long to short-term as well.

Therapists help patients address their mental health issues and can be specialised in a particular issue like marriage, relationships or addictions.

The pandemic has also revealed that strengthening one’s mental health is an ongoing process, which has led to the recognition of the importance of the allied fields such as mindfulness, heartfulness and other wellness practices that help the individual build resilience.

Avril Quadros, who has 12 years of monastic training in mindfulness meditation, decided to leave her career as a Bollywood singer and become a corporate mindfulness coach.

“Over the years I’ve noticed that despite all the time-saving devices the pace of life has become much faster. Especially post-Covid, anxiety, worry, insecurity and agitation have revved up to another level. Mindfulness can be used as a tool to manage your wellbeing and mental health,” she says.

She cites a growing body of research which shows the beneficial aspects of mindfulness training on health and modifying a range of addictive behaviours.

Now corporate organisations are realising the importance of mental health in the work space. More companies now offer mindfulness training to help leaders and employees focus on the task at hand and reduce stress.

At the level of the organisation, increase in mindfulness training reduces sick days, increases trust in management and boosts employee engagement.

All of this just means there is an increased demand for mental health professionals in a corporate setting. Some of the skills of mental health professionals are also being folded into the HR function.

All of this makes a strong case to consider mental health as a career opportunity.

(The author explores niche career options in the emerging field of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion)