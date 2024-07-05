Airtel rubbishes breach allegations, says user data of customers safe

India's second largest cellular service provider Bharti Airtel on Friday (July 5) denied reports of data breach in its company database in India.

Earlier this week, a X handle who goes by the moniker-- Dark Web Informer reported that a hacker xenZen is selling 37.5 crore user data of Airtel on the dark web.

The threat actor understood to be from China, is also said to be involved in breaching the diplomatic passport holders database run by the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Now, xenZen has reportedly put personally-identifiable details of 37.5 crore people for auction with a base price of $50,000 (approx. Rs 41 lakhs) on the dark net.