<p>For long, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-rolls-out-big-ios-261-with-security-update-to-eligible-iphones-3786028">Apple</a> has been predominantly known as a premium consumer electronics brand, and prices of some of its ultra flagship products, such as Mac Pro, are compared to a 2BHK apartment in a developing market like India.</p><p>However, the Cupertino-based technology major has introduced affordable versions of some of its products. If we dial back the clock by a decade, it had the iPhone 5c with a polycarbonate enclosure. </p><p>Later, it launched three special iPhone SE models, and the most recent is the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iphone-16e-review-gateway-to-apples-high-walled-garden-3451548">iPhone 16e (review)</a>, the most affordable iPhone among the devices launched in 2025.</p>.Apple likely to unveil gen AI Siri with custom Gemini model in March 2026: Report.<p>Even in Watches, it has the SE series, and there are entry-level iPads with prices starting at Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively, in India.</p><p>Now, <em>Bloomberg</em>'s Mark Gurman, known for his accurate prediction of Apple products long before the launch, has <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-04/apple-readies-a-low-cost-laptop-to-rival-chromebooks-and-windows-pcs">claimed</a> that the company is working on another similar project in the computer segment.</p><p>If the Gurman's sources are to be believed, Apple is actively testing a low-cost MacBook laptop code-named J700 and will be priced well under $1000.</p><p>To cut costs, it will come with a smaller 13.3-inch LCD panel, and instead of M-series silicon, Apple is expected to incorporate the A18 PRO chipset used in iPhone 16 Pro models.</p><p>It will compete with affordable Windows-powered PCs and Chromebooks.</p><p>If all things go as planned, the low-cost MacBook is expected to hit stores in the first half of 2026.</p>.Google says online scam detection features of Android now better than iPhone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>