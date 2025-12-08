Menu
Apple App Store Awards 2025: Best gaming titles of the year

The DREDGE was picked as the best iPad game of the year. It offers an immersive fishing game with haunting mystery gameplay. The Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, WHAT THE CLASH?, and Porta Nubi also received awards.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 10:16 IST
iPhone game of the year: Pokémon TCG Pocket wins Apple App Store Awards 2025

Pokémon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company.

Credit: Apple

iPad Game of the Year: DREDGE wins Apple App Store Award 2025

DREDGE, from Black Salt Games.

Credit: Apple

Mac Game of the Year: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition won Apple App Store Award 2025

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT S.A.

Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: Porta Nubi won Apple App Store Award 2025

Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper.

Credit: Apple

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: WHAT THE CLASH? won Apple App Store 2025 award

WHAT THE CLASH?, from Triband ApS.

Credit: Apple

Apple App Store Awards 2025: Cultural Impact Winners revealed

Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser.

Credit: Apple

Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious.

Credit: Apple

despelote from Panic, Inc.

Credit: Apple

Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes.

Credit: Apple

Focus Friend by Hank Green from B-Tech Consulting Group LLC.

Credit: Apple

StoryGraph from The StoryGraph.

Credit: Apple

