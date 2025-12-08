iPhone game of the year: Pokémon TCG Pocket wins Apple App Store Awards 2025
Pokémon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company.
iPad Game of the Year: DREDGE wins Apple App Store Award 2025
DREDGE, from Black Salt Games.
Mac Game of the Year: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition won Apple App Store Award 2025
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT S.A.
Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: Porta Nubi won Apple App Store Award 2025
Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper.
Apple Arcade Game of the Year: WHAT THE CLASH? won Apple App Store 2025 award
WHAT THE CLASH?, from Triband ApS.
Apple App Store Awards 2025: Cultural Impact Winners revealed
Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser.
Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious.
despelote from Panic, Inc.
Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes.
Focus Friend by Hank Green from B-Tech Consulting Group LLC.
StoryGraph from The StoryGraph.
Published 08 December 2025, 10:16 IST