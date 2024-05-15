Apple blocked 1.7 million fraud apps, saved $7 billion worth money of customers

Last year, Apple terminated 118,000 developer accounts for suspicious activities. And, it rejected 98,000 plus submissions from applicants over fraud concerns.

The company also detected customers performing illegal credit card usage on App Store and deactivated 374 million plus accounts. And, it prevented more than 153 million device users with a history of frauds from creating accounts on Apple App Store.

With Apple forced to allow side-loading of apps to iPhones from third-party stores in the EU, the company has taken up new measures to crack down on illegal digital markets selling fraud iOS apps. It detected and blocked more than 47,000 illegitimate apps on pirate storefronts from reaching users.

Last month, Apple stopped nearly 3.8 million attempts to install or launch apps distributed illegally through the Developer Enterprise Program.

Besides setting up advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-powered screening mechanism, Apple has a dedicated App Review team manned by 500 plus human evaluators to individually verify app submissions. On average, the team reviews around 132,500 apps a week. Last year, it reviewed nearly 6.9 million app submissions. Also, 192,000 plus developers were able to publish their first app onto the App Store.

Apple is also keeping an eye on fake reviews on its App Store. Several app developers in a bid to bring bad reputation to rival apps, hire people to post fake reviews and give one star. This hurts genuinely good apps. To thwart such attempts, it verifies all reviews and ratings and only verified app users are able to post ratings.

In 2023, Apple processed 1.1 billion ratings and reviews, and removed nearly 152 million fraudulent ratings and reviews from the App Store.

The company has assured both app developers and customers that it will continue to invest in scaling up the security measures to prevent bad actors entering App Store.