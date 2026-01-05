Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple Fitness+ launches new workout programmes for Apple Watch users

Called 'Make Your Fitness Comeback' programme, it features three popular workout types: Strength, HIIT, and Yoga.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple Fitness+ programmes.

Apple Fitness+ programmes.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 10:25 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechApple Fitness+

Follow us on :

Follow Us