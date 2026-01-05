<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-launches-fitness-subscription-in-india-3832553">Apple's popular Fitness+</a> subscription plan was previously in a select 20 odd countries. Last month, the company expanded its availability to 28 more regions, including India, totalling 48.</p><p>At the start of the every new year, many take fitness resolution become healthy and lead a disciplined life. However, most fail to keep the momemtum going beyond the second Friday of January and there is a name for it-- Quitter’s Day.</p><p>Apple, in a bid to keep users motivated to maintain their fitness resolutions throughout the year, has launched four new programmes on Fitness+ service.</p><p>Called 'Make Your Fitness Comeback' programme, it features three popular workout types: Strength, HIIT, and Yoga.</p>.Apple Watch SE 3 review: Packed with features that matter for youth.<p>This four-week plan features three workouts per week — one of each type — for just 10 minutes. Every week builds on the previous week to help users progress in their journey to return to fitness.</p><p>Apple Fitness+ also offers 'The Build a Yoga Habit', anothed four weeks programme. In this plan, the workouts are designed to increase flexibility, cut down on stress, and build strength and stability. Every week, users will get two 10-minute flows — one slow and one energetic — that complement their existing workout routines and help build a habit.</p><p>Third plan is 'The Back-to-Back Strength and HIIT' programme. It offers three 20-minute workouts pairing two popular workout types on Fitness+-- 10 minutes of Strength and 10 minutes of HIIT, three times per week, over the course of three weeks.</p>.<p>It should be noted that the workouts are designed to be done one right after the other with no break in between. </p><p>And, the 'Strength Basics' is a three weeks programme. This plan for the beginners, who are new to strength training and want to learn the fundamentals. This program is slated to start on January 12 and consists of three workouts per week, each one focusing on a different body area, to learn and practice common strength moves to build confidence and improve users’ technique. </p><p>With Fitness+, users can track their workouts with iPhone, Apple Watch, or use AirPods Pro 3 and view personal metrics directly onscreen, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Activity rings, and the Burn Bar, which lets users compare their effort to others who have done the same workout.</p><p>Apple is also bringing back the Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring music from world-renowned artists. New workouts playklist include the music of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter KAROL G.</p><p>Next month on February 2, Fitness+ will add new workouts to the Bad Bunny Artist Spotlight series, to mark the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.</p><p>Apple Fitness+ is also bringing the award-winning Time to Walk series. Here, guests share stories, photos, and songs that shaped their lives — brings new episodes starting with actor and producer Penn Badgley. Also, Spice Girls member, singer, songwriter, and TV personality Mel B and actor Michelle Monaghan will also be added later this year.</p><p>In India, Apple Fitness+ is available in both monthly and annual plans for Rs 149 and Rs 999, respectively. It can also be shared with up to five other family members.</p>.Google Pixel Watch 4: Feature-rich premium smart wearable for Android phone users.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>