Apple iMessage to get post-quantum cryptography security upgrade against cyber threats

When iMesage app made its debut on 2011, it was one of the first to offer end-to-end encryption by default, giving users the most secured messaging platform to share personal messages without any scope of getting pried on.

To establish secure end-to-end encrypted connections between devices, Apple's iMessage relies on key cryptography protocols such as RSA (Rivest–Shamir–Adleman) public-key cryptosystem, Elliptic Curve signatures, and Diffie-Hellman key exchange.

Though these protocols are really tough to crack for even the most learned hacker with an top-end computer, but things particularly in the age of Artificial Intelligenc and quantum computing are always fast-evolving.

Cyber criminals are now capable of developing ingenious quantum computational methods to breach security of phones, decrypt sensitive details shared on messenger apps used by high-value targets such as opposition politician, top government official, celebrities, investigative journalists and human rights activists, and others.

Now, to tackle such emerging cyber threats, Apple will soon be bringing Post-quantum cryptography protocol PQ3 to iMessage.

PQ3 is touted to have the strongest security attributes of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world. With this upgrade, iMessage will be most secured messaging platform globally.