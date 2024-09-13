Apple iPhone 16, 16 Pro, Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 up for pre-order in India

Apple earlier this week pulled the wraps of the new generation iPhone 16 series along with the Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 series.
Now, Apple's latest and most advanced devices are up for pre-order in India. Interested consumers can head to Apple's online store and retail outlets (BKC, Mumbai and Saket, Delhi) and authorised retail chains to pre-order them. The shipping will begin next week and the device can bought off the shelves at stores on September 20.
The new iPhone 16 comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.
The new iPhone 16 Plus comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,999, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in five colours— black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.
The new iPhone 16 Pro comes in four storages— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.
The new iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storages— 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64, 999, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be available in five colours— black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and a new desert titanium.
The new colours of the iPhone 16 Pro series.
Credit: Apple
The new Watch Series 10 (Wi-Fi only) model price starts at Rs 46,900 and the cellular variant starts at Rs 56,900. The titanium model is priced at 79,900.
Apple did not launch the successor of the Watch Ultra 2 but announced a new satin black colour. It costs Rs 89,900. There is also the Titanium Milanese Loop model which is priced at Rs 1,04,900.
Apple is offering AirPods 4 with ANC feature for Rs 17,900. There is also AirPods 4 without ANC feature for Rs 12,900.
Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: Apple
Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Pro series: Key features you should know
The regular iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus is offered in a 6.7-inch size. And, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively.
The most notable difference between the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Pro is that the former supports a 60Hz refresh rate and the latter boasts a ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
All four models feature XDR Super Retina OLED display with a pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch) and support peak brightness of 2,000 nits.
Key features of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.
Credit: Apple
Another notable aspect we see in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is the Action button, which was first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro series. It allows users to program to launch their favourite apps or trigger Siri Shortcuts to perform a variety of functions with just a press. Users can quickly open the camera, flashlight, or controls, switch between Ring and Silent mode and more or launch Shazam to identify a song.
Additionally, Apple for the first time is offering a Camera Control button to iPhone 16 series models. It is a tactile touch-sensitive button. Users can quickly launch the camera, take a photo, and start video recording so users don’t have to miss the moment. A new camera preview helps users frame the shot and adjust other control options — such as zoom, exposure, or depth of field — to compose a stunning photo or video by sliding their finger on the Camera Control. Additionally, developers will be able to bring Camera Control to third-party apps.
Key features of the iPhone 16 Pro series.
Credit: Apple
Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max with titanium enclosure also come with the same two features.
All the four new iPhones come with the new generation Ceramic Shield with an advanced formulation that is 50 percent tougher than the first generation and 2x tougher than the glass on any other smartphone in the market. And, the new devices come with IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.
Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature dual-camera module— main 48MP wide-angle (f/1.6, 2x Telephoto ) and a 12MP 120°-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) autofocus secondary camera with macro photography and LED flash on the back. It houses a 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) front camera, Autofocus with Focus Pixels.
The iPhone 16 series colours.
Credit: Apple
On the other hand, the new iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max feature triple-camera modules— a new 48MP Fusion (f/1.78) camera, a 48MP 120-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) secondary camera, and a 12MP Telephoto (ƒ/2.8, up to 10x optical zoom range with LED flash. It supports Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps and Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps.
On the front, it houses a 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) camera.
The regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which come with aluminium frame house the Apple A18 chipset. Whereas the top-end iPhone 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max models are powered by A18 Pro silicon. Both the new chipsets come with significant performance and power-usage efficiency upgrades. And, they allow Apple Intelligence features to run smoothly.
Apple Intelligence will improve the user experience on the iPhones.
Credit: Apple
It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Notes, Keynotes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all Apple devices. Also, Apple will offer the option to integrate Siri and other Apple Intelligence-supported apps to integrate with OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o, to offer an enhanced user experience. With the new iOS 18 update, the iPhones will get all-new Siri.
However, the Apple Intelligence features will be rolled out in phases starting in October and are expected is completed in early 2025 (by the end of March).
Apple Watch Series 10
The new Watch Series 10 also comes with bigger display sizes—42mm and 46mm. They have more rounded corners with thinner bezels and a wider aspect ratio. They feature a new wide-angle OLED display, which optimises each pixel to emit more light at wider angles. As a result, the display is up to 40 per cent brighter than Series 9 when viewed from an angle, making it easier to read at a glance.
The latest Watch Series 10 comes with an advanced Apple S10 SiP (System-in-Package) processor, which comes with a built-in 4-core Neural Engine. It runs intelligent features users rely on every day, including the double tap gesture, on-device Siri, dictation, Translate app, and automatic workout detection. It also powers important safety features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection.
Key features of Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: Apple
For the first time, Apple will be introducing a Sleep Apnea detection feature with the Watch Series 10. To detect sleep apnea, Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances.
Sleep Apnea detection feature.
Credit: Apple
It can track several fitness activities including yoga. Also, it supports ECG, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), and can monitor heart rate, sleep pattern, menstrual cycle and more.
Apple AirPods 4
The new AirPods 4 boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a first for open ear designed-based Apple earphones to date. The newly designed earbuds and microphones, the AirPods 4 can reduce environmental noise such as airplane engines, city traffic, and more.
Apple AirPods 4 with ANC.
Credit: Apple
It also supports Transparency mode to keep users aware of their environment. There is also Adaptive Audio mode, which dynamically switches between Transparency mode and ANC based on the conditions of a user’s environment. It also supports the Conversation Awareness feature, which lowers the user’s media volume when he/she starts speaking to someone nearby.
It comes with the new H2 chip. It powers the new Voice Isolation feature, which promises clearer call quality no matter the environmental conditions. With coordination with advanced sensors, AirPods can recognise head nod gestures.
Key features of Apple AirPods 4.
Credit: Apple
It allows users to simply nod their head yes or gently shake their head no to respond to Siri announcements. For even more control, AirPods 4 also feature a new force sensor on the stem to play or pause media and mute or end calls with a quick press. Thanks to the H2 chip, AirPods 4 are also great for gaming and can deliver low wireless audio latency and excellent voice quality when chatting with teammates and other players, including support for 16-bit, 48kHz audio.
Like all the iPads and iPhones, the new AirPods 4 supports a type-c port. Though the charging case is more than 10 per cent slimmer in volume than its predecessor, the AirPods 4 can still deliver up to 30 hours of battery life.
