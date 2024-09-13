Apple iPhone 16, 16 Pro, Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 up for pre-order in India

Apple earlier this week pulled the wraps of the new generation iPhone 16 series along with the Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 series.

Now, Apple's latest and most advanced devices are up for pre-order in India. Interested consumers can head to Apple's online store and retail outlets (BKC, Mumbai and Saket, Delhi) and authorised retail chains to pre-order them. The shipping will begin next week and the device can bought off the shelves at stores on September 20.

The new iPhone 16 comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.