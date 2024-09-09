Apple looks to revive sluggish wearables unit with new devices

While Apple Inc’s iPhone 16 line will be the focus of its product launch event Monday, its slumping wearable-device business is poised to get a boost as well.

For the first time since the end of 2022, the company will unveil major changes to the Apple Watch and AirPods earbuds. All three versions of the smartwatch — the SE, standard Series line and Ultra — will get upgraded. And the two lower-end AirPods models will get the most significant update in their history.

A lack of recent upgrades has weighed on sales of Apple’s wearables division, which also includes home products and accessories. The unit’s revenue is poised to decline for the second year in a row during fiscal 2024, which runs through September. But analysts expect the category to bounce back in 2025 with a 6.2 per cent revenue gain to $39.5 billion.