Apple rolls out iOS 18.1.1 with critical security patch to iPhones

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> has released iOS 18.1.1 to all iPhones worldwide. Recently, it came to light that a zero-day vulnerability in JavaScriptCore and WebKit of iOS devices was actively exploited by threat actors.</p><p>For the uninitiated, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zero-day-vulnerability">zero-day</a> means a software security vulnerability that the concerned experts (in this case, Apple engineers) were previously unaware of but which may have been exploited by some hackers to attack systems.</p>.Apple to bring AirTag 2 with improved user privacy security in 2025.<p>The latest update, which is 400MB in size, fixes these vulnerabilities. </p><p>Apple has thanked Clément Lecigne and Benoît Sevens of Google's Threat Analysis Group for the early detection of the threat and help resolving the issue.</p><p>Apple has rolled out a similar update (iPadOS 18.1.1) for iPads. Device owners are advised to upgrade to the latest version at the earliest to safeguard against cyber threats.</p>.<p><strong>Here's how to install the iOS/iPadOS 18.1.1 on iPhones and iPads:</strong></p><p>Via OTA (Over-The-Air)</p><p>Prerequisite: Users who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50 per cent battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.</p><p>Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update</p><p>Via manual installation through Apple iTunes</p><p>Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.</p><p>Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.</p><p>Step 2: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.</p><p>Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.</p><p>Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.</p><p>Step 5: An update should be recognized. Then, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.</p><p>Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.</p>.iOS 18.1: New update brings 'inactivity reboot' security feature to iPhone.