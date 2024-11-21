Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple rolls out iOS 18.1.1 with critical security patch to iPhones

Apple has rolled out a similar update (iPadOS 18.1.1) for iPads. Device owners are advised to upgrade to the latest version at the earliest to safeguard against cyber threats.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 10:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple iOS 18.1.1 update.

Apple iOS 18.1.1 update.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 10:45 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhonecyber securityMalwareZero-dayZero Day vulnerability

Follow us on :

Follow Us