Apple 'Wonderlust' Event 2023: When and where to watch?

Apple Inc’s most awaited product unveiling event is set to begin at 10:30 pm IST on September 12. The Apple event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust’, will kick off at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The Apple Event 2023 will be live-streamed on Apple's website and official YouTube channel. The event can be watched live through the embedded link below:
Viewers can also catch the event live at apple.com or on the Apple TV app.
The company is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 series models along with Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and AirPods Pro (3rd Gen).