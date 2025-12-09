Menu
Android XR: Google teases new AI smart glasses, to bring new features to Galaxy AR

Besides Samsung, Google is working with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to design stylish, lightweight glasses that users can wear all day comfortably.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 16:37 IST
Android XR update will bring 'Expressive Avatars' option in Video calls.

Credit: Google

Google's upcoming smart AI glasses will support Gemini bot.

Credit: Google

Project Aura mixed reality smart glasses.

Credit: Google

Published 09 December 2025, 16:37 IST
