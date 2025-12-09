<p>Last month, Samsung, in collaboration with Google, launched the much-awaited mixed reality (MR) headgear Galaxy XR.</p><p>It runs <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/io-2025-highlights-google-android-xr-glasses-glow-ai-cinema-creator-new-gemini-ai-tools-and-more-3551300">Android XR, co-developed by Google, Qualcomm</a> and Samsung. It boasts cutting-edge displays, Passthrough capabilities and natural multi-modal input.</p><p>Now, Google has announced to bring more categories of Artificial Intelligence (AI) smart glasses and bring a new Android XR update with new features.</p>.Galaxy XR: 10 key features of Android XR-powered Samsung mixed reality headset.<p>Firstly, it will bring PC Connect, which allows users to link their Windows PC to the headset. With this, users will see the home screen on Galaxy XR and work seamlessly on the augmented reality display with hand gestures. Also, they will be able to play games installed on the Windows PC on the Galaxy XR.</p><p>The new update also introduces travel mode. It will come in very handy when users are travelling long flights or train journeys. It can turn a cramped seat into a personal cinema or immersive workspace, with a view that stays stable even when the user is in motion.</p><p>Also, the new update brings a video call option with 'Expressive Avatars' to the Galaxy XR. The headset can help the user create a realistic digital representation of the owner's face that mirrors his/her facial expressions and hand gestures in real-time.</p>.<p>Google also offered an update on new and lighter mixed reality devices coming in 2026.</p><p>Besides Samsung, Google is working with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to design stylish, lightweight glasses that users can wear all day comfortably.</p><p>The upcoming AI glasses are designed for screen-free assistance, which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let the user chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help.</p>.<p>There will also be another category of AI glasses with an in-lens display. It will privately show the user helpful information, right when they need it, like turn-by-turn navigation or translation captions. The first glasses will arrive next year.</p><p>And, the search engine giant also shared an important update on wired XR glasses Project Aura.</p>. <p>This first of its kind smart glasses will be made by XREAL. It comes equipped with a 70-degree field of view and optical see-through technology. The new device will layer digital content directly onto the view of the physical world.</p><p>Users can view multimedia content without blocking out the surroundings. One of the best use cases is the floating recipe video. The user can see the step-by-step tutorial video while he/she cook. Google revealed that the commercial variant of Project Aura will be launched next year.</p>.Best of 2025: Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) topics that trended on Google Search.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>