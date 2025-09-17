<p>Apple has begun rolling out the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ios-26-released-heres-how-to-upgrade-your-iphone-to-latest-apple-mobile-os-3728980">new iOS 26</a>, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 to all eligible iPhones, iPads and Mac devices worldwide.</p><p>Besides the new Liquid Glass user interface, the new Apple software brings generative Artificial Intelligence features, including live translations, improvements to Visual Intelligence and more.</p>.Androidify: With Google's gen AI tool, users can turn their selfie into fun Android bot.<p><strong>Here are key aspects of the newly released Apple Intelligence features:</strong></p><p><strong>Live Translations:</strong> With the new iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS 26, Live Translation will be available for Phone calls, FaceTime, and AirPods when connected to an iPhone, iPad or Mac.</p><p>During calls, users can follow along with live translated captions while still hearing their friend or international colleague or client's voice.</p><p>Initially, it supports English (US & UK), French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. Apple will expand language support to Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Mandarin, simplified), and Chinese (Mandarin, traditional) by the end of 2025.</p><p><strong>Improvements to Visual Intelligence:</strong> Another big AI feature is the 'highlight to search'. It is similar to the Google Gemini AI-powered Circle to Search feature we see on Android phones.</p><p>It allows users to scan the website on the phone’s screen and get summaries, or add an event to the calendar. Users can also ask ChatGPT about anything they’re viewing onscreen.</p><p><strong>Enhancements to Image Playground and Genmoji:</strong> Once updated to the latest version, Apple device users will be able to edit photos of friends or family, such as change facial expressions or modify personal attributes like hairstyle to match their contact’s latest look.</p><p>Also, with ChatGPT integration, users can explore new styles such as watercolour and oil painting, along with an Any Style option to turn a regular photo into a piece of art.</p><p><strong>Workout buddy:</strong> It is touted to be the first-of-its-kind fitness experience. It can analyse a user’s fitness history and workout data based on information about heart rate, pace, distance, Activity rings, personal fitness milestones, and more, to deliver personalised, spoken motivation throughout the session.</p><p>Apple Intelligence in the native Mail app: Whenever a user receives an email and opens it, the app offers the most relevant actions will be identified such as context-relevant instant reply. The user has to read it and just tap. It can automatically categorise them in Reminders to reply later or do another task.</p><p><strong>Improvements to Apple Wallet:</strong> Once updated to the latest software, Apple Wallet will be able to identify and summarise order tracking details from emails sent from merchants or delivery carriers. This works across all of a user’s orders, giving them the ability to see their full order details, progress notifications, and more, all in one place.</p><p>Instead of going through multiple emails or messages, users can directly head to the Wallet app to see information on soon-to-be-delivered products.</p><p><strong>Devices eligible for Apple Intelligence features:</strong></p><p>It should be noted that Apple's intelligence features are available only to select models such as iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, iPads & iPad Pros with M silicon chipsets, M series powered Apple computers, Mac mini, iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and other PCs.</p><p>And, Watch Series 6 and newer models, including the Watch Ultra 1, 2 and 3, Watch SE 2 and 3 support Apple Intelligence features.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>