From left to right: Sidharth Chauhan (Asst. Prof. and Asst. Dean-Research, NLSIU), Sachin Dhawan (Deputy Director, The Dialogue), enterprise privacy leader Sandeep Kumar Akkimolla (ANSR), and Data protection counsel Shloka Narayanan (Poovayya & Co.) at Cyber Vidhi Sangam event at Bangalore International Centre, on October 24, 2025.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Dr A Nagarathna (Associate Professor of Law, NLSIU) consisted of Anuj Bhansali (VP Trust & Safety, PhonePe), Rahul Sasi (Co-Founder & CEO, CloudSEK), and Dr. Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, IPS (DIG Law and Order, Andhra Pradesh State) at Cyber Vidhi Sangam event, in Bangalore International Centre, on October 24, 2025.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 24 October 2025, 17:28 IST