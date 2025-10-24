Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Cyber legal frameworks need to evolve with pace of AI technological advances

Also, government has to conduct more awareness programmes on multiple platforms, such as social media, TV ads, and regularly schedule cyber camps at schools to educate children about dangers lurking online.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 17:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
From left to right: Sidharth Chauhan (Asst. Prof. and Asst. Dean-Research, NLSIU), Sachin Dhawan (Deputy Director, The Dialogue), enterprise privacy leader Sandeep Kumar Akkimolla (ANSR), and Data protection counsel Shloka Narayanan (Poovayya &amp; Co.) at Cyber Vidhi Sangam event at Bangalore International Centre, on October 24, 2025.

From left to right: Sidharth Chauhan (Asst. Prof. and Asst. Dean-Research, NLSIU), Sachin Dhawan (Deputy Director, The Dialogue), enterprise privacy leader Sandeep Kumar Akkimolla (ANSR), and Data protection counsel Shloka Narayanan (Poovayya & Co.) at Cyber Vidhi Sangam event at Bangalore International Centre, on October 24, 2025.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Dr A Nagarathna (Associate Professor of Law, NLSIU) consisted of Anuj Bhansali (VP Trust &amp; Safety, PhonePe), Rahul Sasi (Co-Founder &amp; CEO, CloudSEK), and Dr. Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, IPS (DIG Law and Order, Andhra Pradesh State) at Cyber Vidhi Sangam event, in Bangalore International Centre, on October 24, 2025.

Dr A Nagarathna (Associate Professor of Law, NLSIU) consisted of Anuj Bhansali (VP Trust & Safety, PhonePe), Rahul Sasi (Co-Founder & CEO, CloudSEK), and Dr. Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, IPS (DIG Law and Order, Andhra Pradesh State) at Cyber Vidhi Sangam event, in Bangalore International Centre, on October 24, 2025.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 17:28 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH Techcyber attackNLSIUNational Law School of India UniversityCyber CrimesLegal action

Follow us on :

Follow Us