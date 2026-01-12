<p>Alphabet said on Monday it had entered into a multi-year deal with Apple where the next generation of the iPhone maker's AI models will be based on Google's Gemini models.</p><p>The tie-up signals a strong vote of confidence in Google's AI technology, after its most recent version of Gemini launched to strong reviews, intensifying pressure on rivals.</p><p>Google's models will power Apple's future "Apple Intelligence" features, including the revamped Siri, set to launch this year.</p>.HCLTech Q3 net profit down 11% at Rs 4,076 cr.<p>"After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models," Google said in a statement.</p><p>"Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards." </p>