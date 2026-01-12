Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Google, Apple enter into multi-year AI deal for Gemini models

The tie-up signals a strong vote of confidence in Google's AI ‌technology, ‌after its most recent version of Gemini ⁠launched to strong reviews, intensifying pressure on rivals.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 16:53 IST
TechnologyGoogleAppleArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us