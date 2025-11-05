<p>As part of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-maps-can-tell-you-the-best-time-to-leave-for-home-and-work-heres-how-to-set-up-3787145">Google</a> for India initiative, the search engine giant on Wednesday (November 5) launched the 'Startup School: Prompt to Prototype’ programme.</p><p>It is a two-week intensive, hands-on programme designed for budding Artificial Intelligence (AI)-centric early-stage enterprises in India.</p><p>Besides Google, it is backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)'s Startup Hub, Startup India, IndiaAI Mission, and Nasscom.</p>.Apple likely to unveil gen AI Siri with custom Gemini model in March 2026: Report.<p>The selected company leaders will be trained with essential tools and knowledge to help turn their ideas into functional, AI-powered prototypes using Google’s latest AI technologies.</p><p>They will get access to Google's cutting-edge generative AI applications, Gemini, Nano Banana, Imagen, Veo, NotebookLM, and AI Studio. </p><p>"At MeitY Startup Hub, we believe India’s greatest strength lies in the ingenuity of its startups. This collaboration embodies our vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat- empowering founders across the country to build with AI, compete globally, and create solutions that uplift communities and redefine possibilities," said Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub.</p><p>Besides hands-on Google product training and interaction with the industry experts, the programme promises to offer practical skills focused on AI-first prototyping, AI-powered research, and an AI creative studio. </p><p>Upon successful completion of the programme, select participants will receive a Google-recognised Certificate of Participation and gain eligibility to enter the prestigious 'Build the Future' showcase event in January 2026 for outstanding innovators, which includes mentorship from Google experts.</p><p>Google Startup School is slated to kick off later this month on November 27. Interested Indian AI startups can register for the two-week programme (<a href="https://startup.google.com/programs/startup-school/prompt-to-prototype/india/">here</a>).</p>.Google pledges $15 billion investment in India, to open first AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>