<p>It's been almost two months since OpenAI launched the latest version of Sora, a text-to-video generator. But it was limited to iOS. It was an instant hit among iPhone users, as it was downloaded more than a million times in just five days after the launch.</p><p>Now, the Sora app has finally made its debut Google Play Store for Android phones.</p><p>However, it is available in select regions, including Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam.</p>.Nano Banana: Advanced image editing tool comes to AI Mode on Google Search app.<p>Sora is powered by OpenAI's diffusion transformer architecture. The neural network architecture is capable of understanding several human languages. As per the description of the text prompt, it can simulate the physical world to generate realistic, high-definition videos.</p>.<p><strong>Sora: Here's what OpenAI's video generator can do</strong></p><p>1) With Sora, users can create realistic videos with just a text description. </p><p>2) It is capable of producing background soundscapes, speech, and sound effects with a high degree of realism.</p><p>3) Besides a realistic style, the Sora app also excels in generating videos in cinematic and anime styles.</p><p>4) It supports the cameo feature. Users will be able to add themselves or a pet dog, guinea pig or any animal and even a stuffed toy, to the video generated on Sora.</p><p>The user has to type a description of the animal, and write some screen play for the character to perform, and Sora will do the rest of the job to include this special character into the video.</p><p>5) Sora also supports basic video editing capabilities, including the option to stitch multiple small clips into one to create a long video.</p><p>OpenAI has promised to bring new ways for users to share videos generated on Sora with friends and family, and be able to edit and improve the video with collaborative work. </p><p>Also, OpenAI promises to remove the excessive moderation for video generation and improve the performance with new updates in the future.</p>.Google says online scam detection features of Android now better than iPhone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>