Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Samsung to double mobile devices powered by Google's Gemini to 800 millionunits this year

The plan by the world's largest backer of Google's Android mobile platform is set to give a major boost to its developer Google
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 04:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 04:49 IST
TechnologySamsungsmartphonesGemini

Follow us on :

Follow Us