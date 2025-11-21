'Can get your hair back': California company CEO's message for Satya Nadella goes viral

<p>Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently dropped an image expressing his love MS Excel, and the X post took the internet by storm in seconds. </p><p>The post grabbed the attention of netizens for several reasons, while some were impressed with his hoodie, others discussed tech in the comments. Of the many replies to his post, one woman CEO's words stood out. It reflected on the look and said, "Hey Satya, we can get your hair back. Hit me up if interested!"</p>.<p>This all started with Satya reacting to a throwback video that showed him with hair. The clip was from the 90s, much before he opted for the clean shaved appearance.</p><p>"Never forget Satya Nadella in 1993 as a Microsoft Technical Marketing Manager showing how Excel works," X page Bearly AI said while sharing the old video of the Microsoft CEO. His reply that went viral, read, "Less hair. Same love for Excel!"</p>.<p>This conversation extended beyond Satya's reply to video. A female CEO of a California-based company, Precigenetics, commented on his baldness. Parmita Mishra mentioned that her brand could help Satya get his hair back. </p><p>While Mishra was probably trying to promote her brand in a cheeky reply to the Microsoft CEO's picture, the internet let it go viral. Hours later, she wrote back, "For the love of God, please stop making my dumbest posts go viral." </p><p>As of Friday evening, Satya didn't openly comment on Mishra's post, but X users had their time. "Bald is new fashion . Don't ruin it," one user wrote. "Nah, he looks better being bald," said another. </p>