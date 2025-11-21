Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

'Can get your hair back': California company CEO's message for Satya Nadella goes viral

One woman CEO's words stood out. It reflected on the look and said, "Hey Satya, we can get your hair back. Hit me up if interested!"
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 14:57 IST
MicrosoftSatya NadellaCEOTrendingHair

Follow us on :

Follow Us