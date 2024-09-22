Gadgets Weekly: Amazfit T-Rex 3, Samsung Galaxy F05 and more

Technology companies Samsung, Amazfit, Asus and others launched smartphones, speakers, earphones, printers, accessories and more this week (September 16-22, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Amazfit T-Rex 3.
Credit: Amazfit
It sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring that advanced maps and workout data can be viewed with ease in all lighting conditions.
The casing is made of sturdy material and comes with a military-grade rating. It can track more than 170 workout modes including the new Hyrox Race mode, Freediving, Ultramarathon, and an upgraded Strength Training mode.
Also, T-Rex 3 is touted to be the world’s first smartwatch OS with fully integrated AI, offering a rich app ecosystem, connectivity with third-party fitness devices, and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o technology.
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers advanced privacy protection with flexible options for GPS data storage, including permanent or temporary cloud storage, no cloud upload, or disabling GPS entirely.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to to 27 days with normal usage. While using GPS at all times during a hike or climbing hills/mountains, it can go on for 180 hours.
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes in Onyx colour and is priced at Rs 19,999.
Samsung Galaxy F05.
Credit: Samsung India
The new Samsung phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display and sports a vegan leather cover case on the back. It features
It houses MediaTek Dimensity G85 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM (expandable up to 8GB via RAM Plus feature), 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capability.
It runs Android 14 OS and the device is guaranteed to get two years of Android OS updates (up to 2026) and two additional years of security software support (up to 2028).
It features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP with a 2MP depth sensor and LED flash on the back. It also houses an 8MP front camera.
The device comes in a refreshing Twilight Blue colour-- for Rs 7,999.
HP Color LaserJet Pro printers.
Credit: HP India
The new HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series promises to deliver exceptional speed and efficiency. With a print speed of up to 25 pages per minute and a rapid first printout time of just 10.9 seconds.
The default duplex printing feature helps reduce paper usage and costs by automatically printing on both sides of each page. Additionally, the device has a robust duty cycle of 40,000 pages and has a toner yield of up to 1,300 black and 1,200 colour pages.
It can churn out two-sided colour printing at 26 ppm(Letter) / 25 ppm (A4).
LaserJet Pro MFP 3303sdw is equipped with a 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder. It can maintain stable wireless connections with phones and computers via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies.
HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw is priced at Rs 50,304 and the Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw costs Rs 61,181 on HP stores.
Sony WF-C510 truly wireless earbuds.
Credit: Sony India
The new WF-C510 earbuds are Sony’s smallest-ever closed-type earbuds. The WF-C510 earbuds combine a shape that perfectly matches the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit. The earbuds also feature a rounded design and matte finish for additional comfort. Plus, a flat and wider surface button has been added to ensure effortless operation, meaning you can listen to your music with no interruptions.
It supports Ambient Sound Mode which allows users to hear the sound around them while listening to the music. There is also a 'Voice Focus' function. With this, the WF-C510 captures human voices while suppressing noise. Users can personalise the sound settings within the Sony Headphones Connect app.
With a full charge, it can last for 11 hours and another 11 hours with the charging case. It also supports fast charging. With five minutes of quick charging, it cna deliver up to 60 minutes of music playback.
It is available in four colours-blue, yellow, black and white for Rs 3,990.
Asus Wireless Mouse MD102.
Credit: Asus India
It comes in a compact, sleek, minimalist and ergonomic design to offer optimal support for both finger grip and palm comfort with its carefully contoured left, right, and top curves.
It is engineered for superior performance and durability. The MD102 offers adjustable DPI settings of 800, 1200, and 1600, enabling precise control tailored to various screen resolutions and tasks.
Credit: Asus India
The mouse features 100% PTFE feet, a gaming-grade material, ensuring exceptionally smooth gliding on any flat surface. The switches are built for durability, offering a lifespan of 10 million clicks, which is up to three times longer than a standard office mouse. It costs Rs 1,799.
Samsung Big TV Festive Sale 2024.
Credit: Samsung India
Samsung is offering lucrative deals on premium AI-powered big-screen televisions such as Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs.
Customers can also avail of free Samsung TV models worth up to Rs 2,90,000, and free soundbars worth Rs 1,00,000, with select purchases. Samsung is also offering cashbacks up to 20 per cent, a 3-year comprehensive warranty and Easy EMIs starting at Rs 2,777 on its ultra-premium Big TVs, with a long tenure EMI of up to 36 months.
These attractive deals will be available across Samsung.com, and select Samsung retail outlets across India. The limited period offers runs till November 10, 2024.
Govo GoSurround 320 Soundbar.
Credit: Govo
The new Govo portable speaker is powered by 58mm drivers. It can deliver up to 50-watt output and can offer a cinematic audio experience at home. It can be used for gaming marathons, movie nights, and everyday music listening.
It also comes with dynamic LED lights which can sync with music. It is equipped with a 4000mAh battery. With a full charge, it can last for eight hours of music playback,
It also supports an Aux port, USB, TF Card, and FM Support. And, with Bluetooth, users stream music wirelessly from phones. It costs Rs 1,999.
Samsung Galaxy S24.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Galaxy S24 will be available at just Rs 59,999 (against MRP: Rs 79,999) as part of a limited-period festive offer. The special price includes an instant cashback of Rs 12,000 along with an additional upgrade bonus or bank cashback of Rs 3,000.
It is available in four colours-- Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black and Marble Gray.
Hindware Ornate Duo 90cm Chimney.
Credit: Hindware
It comes with a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr + 1000 m³/hr, the chimney effectively removes smoke and odours, ensuring a clean and comfortable cooking environment. Its advanced filtration system, which includes a charcoal filter for re-circulation and an aluminium filter, guarantees clean air at all times.
Also, it features dual illuminating LED lights with adjustable intensity to provide optimal lighting during cooking food in the kitchen. It is equipped with smart technology, including motion sensor control, a smart LED knob, and remote control functionality.
It costs Rs 1,19,990 and comes with a comprehensive 2-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on its powerful motor.
Infinix Zero 40 5G.
Credit: Infinix
It features a 6.78-inch full HD+(1080 x 2460p) 10-bit AMOLED curved display, 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1300 nits and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection and IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.
It also comes with dual SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a USB type-c port.
It comes with a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G octa-core processor with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, Android 14-based XOS 14.5, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
It also features a triple-camera module-- main 108MP (with 1/1.67-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 120-degree 50MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it has 50MP (with Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, f/2.45, dual LED flash). Both the front and the rear-side cameras can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second. video recording.
The Infinix Zero 40 5G will be available in two variants: 12GB+256GB at Rs 24,999 and 12GB+512GB at Rs 27,999. It comes in three colours-- moving titanium, rock black and violet garden.
File Photo: Nothing Inc's first-ever customer service centre in Bengaluru.
Credit: Nothing Inc.
London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing announced the expansion of its service centre network to better cater to its growing customer base.
The company opened the exclusive service centre first in Bengaluru. Later expanded to Delhi and Mumbai.
In October, Nothing India will open two more exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai, increasing the total from three to five exclusive centres nationwide.
Additionally, the company will have priority exclusive service desks at 5 multi-brand service centres, with more coming up soon.
The centres in Kolkata and Gurgaon are already operational and new priority desks are coming up in Cochin, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. These facilities provide top-tier service to customers, ensuring a seamless, fast and efficient experience. Nothing India already offers pickup and drop services covering 18,000 pin codes across the country, making reliable and convenient service accessible to a broader audience.zuee
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G series.
Credit: Flipkart
On Flipkart's Big Billion Days starting September 26, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be available for Rs 9,999 (against MRP: 17,499) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The deal includes a regular discount of Rs 6,500 and an instant discount of Rs 1,000.
The 6GB + 128 GB variant will be available for a net effective price of just Rs 10,999 (against MRP: Rs 20,999). This price includes a regular discount of Rs 9,000 and an instant discount of Rs 1,000.
It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+(1080 x 2408p) Infinity-V LCD screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a triple slot (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and a microSD card).
The Galaxy F14 runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1, houses a 5nm class Exynos 1330 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, 5G modem, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh with 25W charger.
The company is promising two years of Android OS updates and four years of security software support for the Galaxy F14.
It boasts a triple camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash on the back. It also features a 13MP (f/2.0) on the front.
Zupee and ONDC will collaborate for expanding access to gaming to more people in India.
Credit: Zupee.
In its bid to promote Indian board games, Zupee, India’s largest skill-based Ludo platform, is collaborating with Government-backed e-commerce platform, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) to make skill-based games from Zupee more accessible to the people.
“ONDC has been committed to delivering a range of products and services through a democratized digital commerce and a neutral ecosystem for sellers. The integration of Zupee, one of the largest skill-based online gaming companies in India, on ONDC Network, will be a critical step to strengthen the open and diverse digital marketplace. Zupee's integration on ONDC Network will not only facilitate the offering of value entertainment to larger users in India but also allow them to access a wider range of products and services at the right price from a single, unified platform,” said T Koshy, MD & CEO - ONDC.
“We are delighted to partner with ONDC and be listed on the platform. This collaboration strengthens our efforts to bring the joy of playing culturally relevant Indian games, responsibly, to a larger audience. We are excited to test the potential of the partnership for both Zupee and ONDC users,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO - of Zupee.