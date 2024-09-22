Gadgets Weekly: Amazfit T-Rex 3, Samsung Galaxy F05 and more

It sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring that advanced maps and workout data can be viewed with ease in all lighting conditions.

The casing is made of sturdy material and comes with a military-grade rating. It can track more than 170 workout modes including the new Hyrox Race mode, Freediving, Ultramarathon, and an upgraded Strength Training mode.

Also, T-Rex 3 is touted to be the world’s first smartwatch OS with fully integrated AI, offering a rich app ecosystem, connectivity with third-party fitness devices, and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o technology.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers advanced privacy protection with flexible options for GPS data storage, including permanent or temporary cloud storage, no cloud upload, or disabling GPS entirely.

With a full charge, it can deliver up to to 27 days with normal usage. While using GPS at all times during a hike or climbing hills/mountains, it can go on for 180 hours.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes in Onyx colour and is priced at Rs 19,999.