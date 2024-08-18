Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia OLED TV series and more

The new Bravia 8 OLED TV series will be available in two sizes--55-inch and 65-inch. They come with an advanced AI Processor XR. It can analyse and process the data to deliver more natural and lifelike images and sound.

The OLED technology in the Bravia 8 Series supports deeper blacks, accurate shadow details, and superior contrast.

Further, it boasts XR 4K Upscaling technology. Powered by Cognitive Processor XR, this television can turn 2K signals close to true 4K quality. Complementing this is the XR OLED Motion technology, which keeps fast-moving scenes smooth and blur-free on the TV screen.

The BRAVIA 8 series also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision provides vibrant visuals with exceptional contrast, while Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional sound to deliver good audio output.

The new Sony Bravia 8 series runs Google TV OS. It supports more than 10,000 apps and games on Play Store. And, the customers also get access to more than 400,000 movies and TV series episodes.

The 65-inch model K-65XR80 costs Rs 3,14,990 and the 55-inch model K-55XR80 is priced Rs 2,19,990.