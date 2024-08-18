Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia OLED TV series and more

Technology companies Asus, Sony, Lenovo, Portronics, Sennheiser and others launched a tablet, smart TV, projector TV, earphones, accessories and more this week (August 12-18, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Sony Bravia OLED TV series.
Credit: Sony India
The new Bravia 8 OLED TV series will be available in two sizes--55-inch and 65-inch. They come with an advanced AI Processor XR. It can analyse and process the data to deliver more natural and lifelike images and sound.
The OLED technology in the Bravia 8 Series supports deeper blacks, accurate shadow details, and superior contrast.
Further, it boasts XR 4K Upscaling technology. Powered by Cognitive Processor XR, this television can turn 2K signals close to true 4K quality. Complementing this is the XR OLED Motion technology, which keeps fast-moving scenes smooth and blur-free on the TV screen.
The BRAVIA 8 series also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision provides vibrant visuals with exceptional contrast, while Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional sound to deliver good audio output.
The new Sony Bravia 8 series runs Google TV OS. It supports more than 10,000 apps and games on Play Store. And, the customers also get access to more than 400,000 movies and TV series episodes.
The 65-inch model K-65XR80 costs Rs 3,14,990 and the 55-inch model K-55XR80 is priced Rs 2,19,990.
Lenovo Legion Tab
Credit: Lenovo
It sports an 8.8-inch Quad HD+ (2560x1600p) Lenovo PureSight gaming display, support up to 144Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 343 PPI (pixels per inch), maximum brightness of 500 nits and 98% DCI-P3 for more vibrant colours.
It also comes with the TUV full care 2.0 rating, which means, the display offers the option to reduce blue light emission and ensure the eyes don't get strained while reading e-books or watching multimedia content for long hours.
Also, it comes in a slim profile. It is just 7.6mm thick and weighs only 350 grams.
Lenovo Legion Tab.
Credit: Lenovo
Under the hood, it houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB) and
To ensure the device stays cool while playing graphics-rich games, the company has incorporated the Legion ColdFront vapour thermal chamber. The device offers three performance modes to customize the tablet’s performance for any situation: Beast Mode for maximum frame rates, Balanced Mode for an optimal mix of performance, heat management, and battery life, and Energy Saving Mode to maximize the 6,550mAh battery for extended, untethered gaming sessions. It supports 45W charging speed.
Lenovo Legion Tab comes in storm grey colour for Rs 39,999.
Asus 65W USB-C GaN charger
Credit: Asus
It comes with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, a high-grade semiconductor with superior electrical transfer properties. This supports blazing-fast, efficient charging with minimal heat buildup. It features dual USB Type-C ports and allows users to fast-charge two devices simultaneously.
During simultaneous charging, its Smart Load Balancing feature distributes the output efficiently between the two USB Type-C ports, ensuring optimal charging performance for all the devices.
It can power up the phone’s battery from zero to 50 per cent capacity in under 30 minutes.
The retail box also includes a 1.5-meter 5A USB-C-to-USB-C cable. It costs Rs 2,799.
Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones.
Credit: Sennheiser
The HD 620S features a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings. The retail box also includes a storage pouch to protect the headphones from dust. Also, there is ample space for the detachable cable.
The 1.8-meter cable terminates to a single-ended 3.5mm stereo plug with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter.
The new headphones feature a custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducer made at the brand’s state-of-the-art Tullamore, Ireland transducer plant. Thanks to a high damping factor, the 150-ohm aluminium voice coil promises to deliver punchy dynamics across the entire frequency spectrum. It costs Rs 32,990.
Portronics Beem 450 series projector TV.
Credit: Portronics
The new Beem 450 is equipped with a bright 4,000 lumens and promises to offer sharp and crisp movie footage even in well-lit rooms.
Positioned between 1.2m to 4m from the wall, it can project images ranging from 40 to 150 inches. It supports Full HD (1080p) video content and 5W built-in speaker.
It runs Android 11 OS and supports a range of apps including Disney + Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.
The new projector also features on-device controls for accessing the system menu and manually adjusting the screen area and sharpness. It also includes Auto Keystone Correction, which automatically makes precision adjustments for a hassle-free set-up. Additionally, a remote control is provided for easy on-screen menu navigation and playback control.
Also, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, an Ethernet port, Bluetooth for wireless audio, two USB ports, an AV port, and a 3.5mm stereo jack.
Portronics Beem 450 is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 13,449.
Google Pixel 8a series.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google in collaboration with Flipkart on August 14 opened official Pixel device service centres in Bengaluru and Delhi. In the coming months, the third service centre will be opened in Mumbai.
“As we deepen our commitment to Pixel users in India, we're thrilled to expand our collaboration with Flipkart and launch our first three Google-owned Walk-in Centers in India. These brand-new centres will offer state-of-the-art support for all Google products in India, whether in or out of warranty. In the vast majority of cases, we'll also offer same-day turnaround on repairs, replacements, or query resolutions. Pixel has always exemplified a premium smartphone experience, and we'll continue to deliver service that matches,” said Ana Corrales, COO of Consumer Hardware, Google.
The state-of-the-art facilities are set to provide after-sales services to the range of Google products that are available in India, including Pixel mobiles, batches, Buds earphones, Fitbit, Nest, and wearables, among others, with convenient walk-in support, regardless of offline or online purchase.
"At F1 Info Solutions & Services Private Limited, our unwavering commitment is to deliver customer-centric after-sales service that addresses evolving consumer requirements. We are excited about strengthening our relationship with Google. Through the shared vision of elevating the customer experience, the collaboration aims at offering customers reliable and prompt solutions to technical challenges confronted by customers using Google products. The extension of the engagement with Google validates F1 expertise in delivering best-in-class post-purchase services. With these new service centers, Google customers will receive unparalleled professional assistance from our highly skilled technicians, ensuring that their devices are in the best hands," said Hemant Badri, SVP, Group Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-commerce Business at Flipkart Group.
Portronics MopCop cordless vacuum cleaner.
Credit: Portronics
The new Mopcop vacuum cleaner boasts strong 8000Pa suction power and multiple nozzles to deep, effective cleaning of various surfaces including car interiors, carpets, upholstery, and hard floors.
The Mopcop also comes with an eco-friendly HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens, preventing them from circulating and causing health problems for allergy and respiratory sufferers. The filter is washable and reusable, making it eco-friendly and easy to maintain.
It boasts a built-in LED flashlight, which illuminates when it goes to dark corners and under furniture, to ensure a spotless clean. The device comes with a powerful, long-lasting, rechargeable battery that provides extended cleaning sessions without the need for frequent recharging. It costs Rs 3,999.
Dyson Chitosan.
Credit: Dyson
Consumer electronics major Dyson launched new hair product Chitosan. It is made from chitosan, a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms and engineered with Dyson Triodetic technology.
While other brands use simple polymers to lock hair strands together with stiff bonds, the Dyson Chitosan styling range works differently to deliver flexible all-day hold, with movement and shine, without the crunch. For all hair types and even in high humidity.
Dyson’s first formulations have been engineered to work with Dyson’s hair tools, to help the user style the hair they want with less hassle.
