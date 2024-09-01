Gadgets Weekly: Sony ZV-E10M2K camera, Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerator and more

The new ZV-E10 II, the second generation of the ZV-E10 camera comes with an upgraded 26MP camera with Exmor R CMOS sensor and Sony’s latest BIONZ XR image processing engine.

Additional upgrades to this model include improved autofocus and video capturing capabilities: Cinematic Vlog Setting, a new vertical format user interface (UI), an upgraded large-capacity Sony Z battery for improved stamina and connectivity for easy live streaming and data transfer. It is compact and lightweight, and fits into a creator’s hand with ease, weighing in at approximately 377gm.

The upgraded kit lens is lightweight and offers improved autofocus (AF) and video performance compared to the first-generation model.

The new Sony camera also supports E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II (SELP16502), a compact APS-C power zoom lens. But, it will be available separately a little later in the year. ZV-E10M2 camera costs Rs 94,990.

The ZV-E10M2K (Body + 16-50mm Power Zoom Lens, SELP16502) camera kit will released later in the coming weeks.