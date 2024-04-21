Gadgets Weekly: Vivo T3X, Dell laptops and more

Technology companies Vivo, Dell, Nikon and others launched smartphones, computers, mobile apps and more this week (April 15-21, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Vivo T3X series phones.
Photo Credit: Vivo India
Key features
Display: 6.72-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness.
Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
Processor: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core CPU with Adreno 710 GPU
RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x
Storage: 128GB (UFS 2.2), expandable memory up to 1TB
OS: Android 14 with FuntouchOS 14
Main camera: 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor(f/2.4) with LED flash
Front camera: 8MP(f/2.05) camera
Battery: 6,000mAh with 44W charger
Colours: celestial green and crimson bliss
Price: Rs 13,499 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage); Rs 14,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) and Rs 16,499 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)
My Nikon app.
Photo Credit: Nikon India
Key features
--It offers easy access to mentors and Nikon influencers.
--Additionally, customers can showcase their photography and videography skills, connect with a broader community, and share their creative work.
--Also, users can sign in for onsite and offline workshops, earn loyalty points, and redeem rewards at retail stores and service centres
--The new app also updates users about the latest offers, and receive personalised camera and lens recommendations tailored to their preferences.
-- My Nikon App is available for download for iOS and Android users on the Apple App Store and Google Play
Dell Latitude 7350 series.
Photo Credit: Dell India
Dell earlier this week launched a new line of Latitude and Precision range of laptop PCs in India. They come with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with the 5000 series also available in configurations with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processors. The new Precision portfolio will be available with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors.
Dell Precision series laptop.
Photo Credit: Dell India
They come with an InfinityEdge display, zero-lattice keyboard, Windows 11 OS and haptic touchpad. Depending on the display size, RAM and storage configurations, the new Dell PCs' price range between Rs 1,10,999 and Rs 2,60,699.
ECG app on Apple Watch Series 5.
Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN
Apple earlier this week, released an interesting health research study on the training habits of Apple Watch users and how much time they usually take to cover a professional marathon distance (26.2 miles) during a routine walk or run.
This four-year study (November 2019 and January 2024) was conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the American Heart
Association with collaboration with Apple.
It covered more than 197,700 participants with at least one walking workout and about 99,400 with at least one running workout.
Here's what the study found:
--Half of the participants would walk and/or run 26.2 miles in 90 days or fewer.
-- They took an average of 2,000 steps per mile (1.6 km) and with a marathon (26.2 miles, roughly around 42 km) resulting in about 52,400 steps
Walkers:
— Nearly 54 per cent of participants' longest single walking workout was at least 5,000 steps.
— Nearly 14 per cent of participants' longest single walking workout was at least 10,000 steps.
— Just over 1 per cent of participants' longest single walking workout was at least a half marathon or more.
For runners:
— 50 per cent of participants' longest single running workout was at least 5,000 steps.
— Nearly 20 per cent of participants' longest single running workout was at least 10,000 steps.
— Nearly 7 per cent of participants' longest single running workout was at least a half marathon or more.
Adobe Express mobile app.
Photo Credit: Adobe India
It comes with Firefly generative AI in addition to Adobe creative tools. The app offers state-of-the-art features such as Text to Image, Generative Fill, Text Effects and Text to Template to mobile devices for the first time.
With new Adobe Express app, users can add animations and generate real-time, highly accurate, editable and customizable captions in more than languages to any video – instantly. It offers video timeline, and layer timing and also supports 4K video format.
Adobe Express app supports text-to-image feature.
Photo Credit: Adobe India
Furthermore, the Adobe app contains thousands of video and multipage templates. It also houses 28,000 plus Adobe Fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks and design assets.
It is available on both iOS and Android platforms-- Apple App Store and Google Play.
