Gadgets Weekly: Vivo T3X, Dell laptops and more

Apple earlier this week, released an interesting health research study on the training habits of Apple Watch users and how much time they usually take to cover a professional marathon distance (26.2 miles) during a routine walk or run.

This four-year study (November 2019 and January 2024) was conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the American Heart

Association with collaboration with Apple.

It covered more than 197,700 participants with at least one walking workout and about 99,400 with at least one running workout.

Here's what the study found:

--Half of the participants would walk and/or run 26.2 miles in 90 days or fewer.

-- They took an average of 2,000 steps per mile (1.6 km) and with a marathon (26.2 miles, roughly around 42 km) resulting in about 52,400 steps

Walkers:

— Nearly 54 per cent of participants' longest single walking workout was at least 5,000 steps.

— Nearly 14 per cent of participants' longest single walking workout was at least 10,000 steps.

— Just over 1 per cent of participants' longest single walking workout was at least a half marathon or more.

For runners:

— 50 per cent of participants' longest single running workout was at least 5,000 steps.

— Nearly 20 per cent of participants' longest single running workout was at least 10,000 steps.

— Nearly 7 per cent of participants' longest single running workout was at least a half marathon or more.