Apple rolls out iOS 17.2 with Journal app, security fixes and more

Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 17.2 to all eligible iPhones around the world.
The long-awaited iOS 17.2 brings a mental wellness-centric Journal app, a new way to reflect on life’s moments. The app let the user write about the small moments and big events in his/her life.
As time passes by, the app intelligently groups the user's outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments that can be added to the journal. So, it can help develop a sense of gratitude and improve the user's well-being.
To ensure the owner remembers logging the moments on the Journal app, there is an option for scheduled notifications. This way the app reminds the user to write on the days and time he/she choose.
Also, the Journal app has the option to lock the journal using Touch ID or Face ID biometric security.
The Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max gets a new option to instantly translate languages. It will come in handy when the owner goes to any exotic international tourist spot and interacts with locals for directions or orders food at a restaurant.
Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro models get camera improvements. The iOS 17.2 brings the Spatial video recording capability. The video captured on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be viewed in three dimensions on Apple's upcoming spatial computer Vision Pro.
Also, the new iOS update improves the iPhone 15 Pro series' Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects.
And, iOS 17.2 brings Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models. It also fixes an issue that may prevent wireless charging in certain vehicles.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Security fixes
Key security update includes fixing a security loophole in iPhones that lets apps access sensitive user data without permission.
Also, it plugs a security loophole in Bluetooth feature that allows an attacker in a privileged network position be able to inject keystrokes by spoofing a keyboard.
The new update also blocks malicious code-laced images from processing, which may lead to arbitrary code execution. The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
Furthermore, the iOS 17.2 update also addresses security issues in web browsing, wherein processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
Also, it fixes issues in Siri that allow an attacker with physical access to the iPhone to be able to use Siri to access sensitive user data. The issue was addressed with improved checks.
The official changelog of iOS 17.2:
Journal
-Journal is a new app that lets you write about the small moments and big events in your life so you can practice gratitude and improve your wellbeing
-Journaling suggestions make it easy to remember your experiences by intelligently grouping your outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments you can add to your journal
-Filters let you quickly find bookmarked entries or show entries with attachments so you can revisit and reflect on key moments in your life
-Scheduled notifications help you keep a consistent journaling practice by reminding you to write on the days and times you choose
-Option to lock your journal using Touch ID or Face ID
-iCloud sync keeps your journal entries safe and encrypted on iCloud
Action Button
-Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language
Camera
-Spatial video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro
-Improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Messages
-Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top-right corner
-Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble
-Memoji updates include the ability to adjust the body shape of any Memoji
-Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend
Weather
-Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days
-New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed
-Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours
-Interactive moon calendar lets you easily visualize the phase of the moon on any day for the next month
This iOS 17.2 update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
-Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data using your voice
-AirDrop improvements including expanded contact-sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together
-Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites
-Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations
-A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen and while in StandBy
-Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts
-New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages
-Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity
-Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models
-Fixes an issue that may prevent wireless charging in certain vehicles
Here's how to install iOS 17.2 update on your iPhone:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone icon in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.
