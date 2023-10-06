BenQ launches V5000i series 4K RGB laser TV projector in India

Popular consumer electronics major BenQ on Friday(October 6) launched the new V5000i series 4K RGB laser TV projector at the ongoing What Hi-Fi (WHF) event in Bengaluru.
The new premium V5000i series 4K RGB laser TV projector is one of the very few in its class to support 98 per cent of DCI-P3 and 95 per cent of the BT2020 colour range, industry's highest colour spectrum standard. With CinematicColor technology, it promises to deliver best visuals and multimedia content in natural true-to-life colours, closest to how the movie director, would want the audience to see at a theatre.
BenQ's latest ultra short throw projector can support up to 120-inch screen size and support peak brightness of 2,500 ANSI lumens.
Besides supporting impressive motion pictures, it promises to deliver a good immersive audio experience too. It boasts 40W speakers, including two 5W tweeters and two 15W woofers. The 2300cc chamber design enhances sound output, delivering superior audio quality with deep, resounding bass. If the customer wants to add more speakers, the HDMI eARC port offers an option for an external 5.1/7.1 speakers connection.
“We are thrilled to unveil the V5000i, a revolutionary milestone in home entertainment technology. BenQ remains steadfast in our mission to redefine visual excellence, and the V5000i represents our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled experiences. Our dedicated team has spared no effort in exceeding the expectations of our discerning customers. With the V5000i Laser TV projector, we are poised to transform home entertainment, bringing the enchantment of the silver screen directly to our customers' homes. We have unwavering confidence that this latest addition to our lineup will revolutionize the industry," said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia.
BenQ V5000i runs on Google-certified Android TV software and supports all popular OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, and thousands more.
With a throw ratio of 0.252 and options for auto screen fit, manual screen fit, and ceiling mounting (thanks to 2D keystone correction), BenQ V5000i can be installed in any room of the house effortlessly to diverse rooms.
The Laser and LED-based TV projectors gaining traction in India, as they offer better portability (easy to move around) and most importantly, are much less expensive compared to exuberantly priced ultra premium 98-inch and bigger TVs.
Compared to China, India is still in a nascent stage when it comes to TV projector adoption, but is poised to reach at least 50 per cent of the market in terms of consumer segment by the end of 2024, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia said to DH.
Currently, BenQ is the market leader in DLP projectors (32 per cent share) and 4K TV projector(42 per cent).
Also, BenQ is taking several initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint during the manufacturing of its products and reduce the negative impact on the environment.
"We have reduced hazardous materials in our products, earlier UHP-based projectors used to come with mercury in the lamps, when the latter got disposed off, the mercury used to seep into the environment. Now, we are not using such lamps, instead have adopted solid-state LED or Laser. They don't have any harmful substance at all,' Singh added.
"Second thing, we are using solar-based renewable energy to run factories that manufacture BenQ's TV projectors, thereby reducing our dependence on fossil fuel, and lowering our carbon footprint. Also, we are generating our own electricity to run the units. We have chalked out a neat plan to turn carbon neutral in the near future," Singh concluded.
BenQ's latest V5000i series 4K RGB laser TV projector costs Rs 5,49,000 and comes with a 100-inch projector screen as part of the retail package.
