BenQ launches V5000i series 4K RGB laser TV projector in India

Popular consumer electronics major BenQ on Friday(October 6) launched the new V5000i series 4K RGB laser TV projector at the ongoing What Hi-Fi (WHF) event in Bengaluru.

The new premium V5000i series 4K RGB laser TV projector is one of the very few in its class to support 98 per cent of DCI-P3 and 95 per cent of the BT2020 colour range, industry's highest colour spectrum standard. With CinematicColor technology, it promises to deliver best visuals and multimedia content in natural true-to-life colours, closest to how the movie director, would want the audience to see at a theatre.

BenQ's latest ultra short throw projector can support up to 120-inch screen size and support peak brightness of 2,500 ANSI lumens.

Besides supporting impressive motion pictures, it promises to deliver a good immersive audio experience too. It boasts 40W speakers, including two 5W tweeters and two 15W woofers. The 2300cc chamber design enhances sound output, delivering superior audio quality with deep, resounding bass. If the customer wants to add more speakers, the HDMI eARC port offers an option for an external 5.1/7.1 speakers connection.