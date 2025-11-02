Menu
Gadgets Weekly: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 00:35 IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select.

Credit: Amazon India

Lava Shark 2 4G

Lava Shark 2 4G series.

Credit: Lava International Ltd.

Ather Energy brings Kannada to the Rizta Z Dashboard on Karnataka Rajyotsava

Ather Energy brings Kannada language support to Rizta Z dashboard.

Credit: Ather Energy

Ather Energy brings Kannada language support to Rizta Z dashboard.

Credit: Ather Energy

Portronics Beem 550

Portronics Beem 550 Smart LED Projector.

Credit: Portronics

EcoTank L6360, L6370, and L639 series

Epson EcoTank L6370 (left), L6390 (centre) and L6360 (right top) Printers.

Credit: Epson

TTK Prestige NutriMate 400W series

TTK Prestige NutriMate 400W series.

Credit: TTK Prestige

Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS Lens

Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS Lens.

Credit: Sony India

Dell Plus series full HD and QHD display monitors

Dell 24 Plus Monitor series.

Credit: Dell India

Nothing Inc. announces winners of the Nothing Incubator program in India

Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder, Nothing Inc.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 02 November 2025, 00:35 IST
