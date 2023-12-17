Gadgets Weekly: Asus Chromebook Plus and more

Technology companies Asus, Lava, Realime, Goldmedal Electricals, and more launched new laptop, smartphones, and more this week (December 11-17).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402

It comes in a slim design language and comes with a sturdy enclosure. It has undergone MIL-STD 810H military-grade testing and the company performed stringent in-house testing — such as up to 30k times of open and close hinge cycle tests, panel-pressure tests, and shock and drop tests — to ensure maximal toughness.

It features a 14-inch Full HD screen with a three-sided NanoEdge display design to offer an immersive view and maximise the use of display real estate.

It has a well-designed backlit and spill-resistant full-size chiclet keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel distance and also houses a spaceous 5.7-inch touchpad.

It also boasts 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction and built-in video call controls. It is capable of automatically enhancing clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blurring backgrounds during voice and video calls.