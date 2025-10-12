Menu
Gadgets Weekly: Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products and related events to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 00:30 IST
Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X

Asus ROG Xbox Ally.

Credit: Asus India

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X series.

Credit: Asus

Oakter 65W GaN charger

Oakter 65W GaN Charger.

Credit: Oakter

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G.

Credit: Samsung India

Sony RX1R III compact camera

Sony X1R III.

Credit: Sony India

Portronics Toad Ergo 4 series mouse

Portronics Toad Ergo 4 series mouse.

Credit: Portronics

MakeMyTrip teams up with Google Cloud to improve travel planning and booking experience

FILE PHOTO: A person takes a photo of the Google Cloud logo, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A person takes a photo of the Google Cloud logo, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File PhotoREUTERS/Albert Gea

HMD Touch 4G Hybrid phone

HMD Touch 4G Hybrid phone.

Credit: HMD

QCY unveils new speakers and earphones

QCY earphones, headphones and speakers.

Credit: QCY 

Tecno kicks of Deepavali festive offers in India

Tecno kicks off Deepavali festive offers in India.

Credit: Tecno Mobile

Reliance Jio introduces Safety-First features to JioBharat phones

JioBharat phone.

Credit: Reliance Jio

Samsung announces strategic partnership with OpenAI

Lee Jae-yong, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics with Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI.

Credit: Samsung

Jio Institute develops AI Classroom for JioPC subscribers

AI Classroom developed Jio Institute.

Credit: Reliance Jio

Samsung registers record sales of phones and home appliances this festive season in India

The logo of Samsung.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 12 October 2025, 00:30 IST
