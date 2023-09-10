Gadgets Weekly: Sony's new spatial reality display and more

Technology companies Xiaomi, Realme, and Boult among others, launched new computers, hand-held gaming console graphics cards, smart display, tablets, and more this week (September 4-10).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Sony Spatial Reality Display ELF-SR2
Sony's new advanced display can deliver 3D immersive experience and content without the need for any 3D glasses or virtual reality headgear as such.
It features a 27-inch 4K display and supports 10-bit processing, 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour gamut, and comes with a super-resolution engine that can upscale 2K quality multimedia content to 4K.
"You can enjoy an overhead view of 3D content that interacts with you as you move. High-definition 3D images give the feeling that the objects are right in front of you," says the company.
It boasts Sony’s proprietary high-speed sensor. It can follow every movement of the eyes down to the millisecond, sensing pupil position through space on all three axes: vertical, horizontal, and even depth.
Furthermore, the micro-optical lens is positioned precisely over the LCD display. The lens divides the image between the left and right eyes, giving the user stereoscopic viewing with just the naked eye.
And, with Spatial Reality Display, the device leverages an original algorithm for processing real-time content for each eye without lag. This allows the 3D world to appear as smooth as in real life, even if the user moves around.
The 27-inch smart display ELF-SR2 is best for enterprises working on jewellery, Animation and graphics editing work, vehicle/robot designing, and even find several use-cases in medical science studies too. It costs Rs 7,00,000 in India.
Xiaomi Uniblade trimmer
The new electric shaver boasts a three-way blade design that can deal with varying lengths and thickness of the facial hair with up to 14-length settings options. The dual-edge blade can trim long hair on the face, whereas the central foil ensures the remaining stubble is cleared with ease.
It can even handle bent or flat-lying hair delivering an effortless shaving experience and leaving the skin smooth.
UniBlade’s flexible trimmer head can pivot at a 40-degree angle, adapting to the different facial contours, ensuring a close shave and also ensuring there is less scope for any irritation or discomfort. It comes with an IPX7 rating for both dry and wet use.
It takes around 90 minutes to get fully charged and can deliver one full hour of usage. It costs Rs 1,499.
Tecno SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer
To mark ISRO's successful Chandrayaan 3 moon mission, Tecno Mobile launched the new Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition.
It sports black and white leather design elements along with a camera module and texture is said to resemble the moon's surface.
It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ LCD screen, supports 90hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor, 12490mm² Graphite sheet to prevent overheating, 8GB (+ 8GB virtual) RAM, 128GB (up to 1TB), Android 13 OS, dual-camera module--50MP AI-enabled camera powered by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, 32M front camera and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It costs Rs 11,999.
Samsung Galaxy A54 White
South Korean tech major earlier this week launched new Galaxy A54 white variant. It features a snow-white case with matching metallic accents around the camera islands on the back and the mid-frame around the edge.
It sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED full HD+ display, Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, triple-camera module--a 50MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide fixed-focus camera and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera for selfies and video chatting and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capability.
Samsung is offering big discounts on Galaxy A34 and A54.
Must read | Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Well-balanced mid-range phone
Customers can now purchase Galaxy A34 5G for as low as Rs 26,999 against a launch price of Rs 30,999. The revised price includes an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs 2,000 applicable on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards.
Those looking to purchase the Galaxy A54 (with 8GB RAM + 256 GB) variant, launched at Rs 40,999, can own it for as low as Rs 36,999.
Furthermore, Samsung will host a Live Commerce event for Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G between 12 pm on September 7 to midnight on September 9. Customers purchasing the devices during the Live Commerce event on Samsung.com will be eligible for a free 25W travel adapter, worth Rs 1,299.
Must read | Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: Fantastic premium mid-range phone
Panasonic Prime Convertible refrigerators
It is a bottom-mounted range model. It comes with an electronic display and control panel for easy operations and a special Prime Fresh Zone in the fridge compartment. It has flexi expandable storage that can convert both prime fresh zone and the freezer into fridge mode increasing the storage space for vegetables and food items. Its Flexi multi-mode operation gives the convenience of running two Prime Fresh modes simultaneously in the Prime Fresh Zone and Freezer thereby saving more time.
Prime Convertible bottom-mounted refrigerators are available with net capacities of 401 and 357 litres at a starting price of Rs 55,490.
There is also a budget-friendly 260-litre frost-free refrigerator with prices starting at Rs 23,490. The new fridge boasts AI ECONAVI technology with 7 sensors, a surround airflow cooling system, toughed glass shelves, a 6-speed Inverter compressor, AG clean technology, LED lighting, an Ice Tray with a double Twist, and comes in multiple color variants Electric Grey, Ocean Blue, Harnel Floral Blue, etc. It also comes with a 1-year comprehensive and 10-year warranty on the compressor.
Infinix Zero 30 5G
It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) AMOLED curved display, supports up to 950 nits peak brightness is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, and comes with IP53 dust-and-splash resistance.
It also features dual SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Type-C port.
Inside, it comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, Android 13-based XOS 13, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS3.1 storage, dual-camera module--main 108MP (1/1.67-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) LED Flash (Aura light), 50MP front camera (Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, f/2.45) with dual LED flash, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charger. It comes in three colours--Rome Green, Golden Hour and Fantasy Purple. And, will be available in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.
Paytm Card Soundbox
Paytm Soundbox transformed in-store payments with voice announcements. It greatly helped store keepers to know that they had received the payment without having to look at phones for every transaction and focus on catering to multiple customers at a time.
Now, the company has introduced a new Paytm Card Soundbox. It will allow swift hassle-free card payments along with getting instant audio alerts for all payments.
Paytm Card Soundbox has a built-in ‘tap and pay’ functionality through which merchants can accept card payments up to Rs 5,000. It supports Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and RuPay cards. Not just cards, NFC-enabled smartphones can also pay through their phones using the tap feature.
And, it comes with a 4W speaker, which can deliver loud announcements with clarity even with a big crowd around. Also, device can make announcements in 11 languages. Users can change the language through the Paytm for Business app.
And, with a full charge, it can last for five days. Paytm Card Soundbox is now available for enterprise owners for Rs 999.
Realme C51
It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS LCD screen, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 560 nits peak brightness. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card).
Inside, it comes with 12nm class Unisoc T612 octa-core, Mali-G57 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI T edition OS, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), dual-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 5MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.
The device comes in two colours-- Mint Green and Carbon Black-- for Rs 8,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage).
Boult Sterling Pro smartwatch
It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED HD (466x466p) display with up to 800 nits of brightness and comes enclosed in a Zinc Alloy ring and lightweight polycarbonate frame with an IP68 water-resistant rating.
It supports more than 250+ cloud-based watch faces and can track more than 100 sporting activities. Also, it can monitor heart rate, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), and Blood pressure, and even track sleep patterns, supports Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Drink Water Reminder, and Sedentary Reminder. It costs Rs 2,499.
Boult Astra TWS
The new Truly Wireless Stereo(TWS) earphones come with a modern design with IPX5 water-resistant.
It boasts ultra-low latency of 40ms. Also, it comes with BoomX technology, which ensures an immersive audio experience. It also features Zen Quad Mic ENC to deliver superior voice clarity.
With just a quick 10-minute charge, this low latency TWS offers 100 minutes of playtime, while a single full charge provides an impressive 120 hours of standby time. It has breathing LED lights that serve as indicators of battery level.
It comes in three colours-- Black Gloss, White Opal, and Smoky Metal --for Rs 1,399.
