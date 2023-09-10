Gadgets Weekly: Sony's new spatial reality display and more

Technology companies Xiaomi, Realme, and Boult among others, launched new computers, hand-held gaming console graphics cards, smart display, tablets, and more this week (September 4-10).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony Spatial Reality Display ELF-SR2

Sony's new advanced display can deliver 3D immersive experience and content without the need for any 3D glasses or virtual reality headgear as such.

It features a 27-inch 4K display and supports 10-bit processing, 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour gamut, and comes with a super-resolution engine that can upscale 2K quality multimedia content to 4K.

"You can enjoy an overhead view of 3D content that interacts with you as you move. High-definition 3D images give the feeling that the objects are right in front of you," says the company.

It boasts Sony’s proprietary high-speed sensor. It can follow every movement of the eyes down to the millisecond, sensing pupil position through space on all three axes: vertical, horizontal, and even depth.