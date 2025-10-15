Menu
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features

It has several upgrades over the predecessor in terms of a new, faster Tensor G5 processor, a bigger battery and improved build quality.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 15:58 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
4/5
  • Pros:

    Premium build quality | Really good display | Rich generative AI features | Best camera hardware on a foldable phone |Clean Android UI|Full day battery life

  • Cons:

    For Rs 1,72,999 price tag, it would have been great if the device was offered with 512GB storage instead of 256GB.

Specifications:

Cover display: 6.4-inch Full HD+(1080 x 2364p) Actua OLED display with a 60-120 Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor | Inner Display: Inside, it houses a massive 8-inch QHD+(2076 x 2152p) Super Actua Flex OLED LTPO display with a 1-120 Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by an Ultra Thin Glass shield. | Hinge: All-new gearless hinge of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been tested rigorously for 500,000 folds. That’s equivalent to folding the phone 100 times a day for 10 years. | Processor: Google Tensor G5 with Titan M2 security chipset | Configuration: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB storage | Operating System: Android 16 (+ seven years of OS and security software updates till 2032| Primary Camera: main 48MP (with 1/1.95-inch Samsung GN8 sensor, ƒ/1.7 aperture, OIS) with 10.5MP 127-degree Ultra-wide camera (with 1/3.4-inch Samsung 3J1 sensor, ƒ/2.2 aperture, macro option), and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera (with 1/3-inch Samsung 3J1 sensor, ƒ/3.1 aperture, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 20x). | Cover camera and inner camera: 10MP camera (with a 1/3.94-inch Samsung 3K1 sensor, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 4K 60 fps video recording, and face unlock)| Battery: 5,015mAh with 23W wired fast charging and 15W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless charging capability.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

List of Gen AI features available on Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports gen AI-powered audio transcription feature and also users can create music with voice recordings.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs pure Android 16 OS and will get seven years of OS updates and security software patches up to 2032.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports Car Crash Detection feature.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports Pixel SOS satellite connectivity feature in addition to crisis alerts during natural calamities such as tsunami, earthquake or cyclones.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports Battery Charging optimisation feature.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Camera sample 1X.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Camera sample 2X Zoom

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample with 5X optical zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with innovative 'Made You Look' mode to take perfect pictures of babies in addition to Motion Photo, Top Shot, Auto Best Take and more.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 15 October 2025, 15:58 IST
