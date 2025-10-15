Specifications:

Cover display: 6.4-inch Full HD+(1080 x 2364p) Actua OLED display with a 60-120 Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor | Inner Display: Inside, it houses a massive 8-inch QHD+(2076 x 2152p) Super Actua Flex OLED LTPO display with a 1-120 Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by an Ultra Thin Glass shield. | Hinge: All-new gearless hinge of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been tested rigorously for 500,000 folds. That’s equivalent to folding the phone 100 times a day for 10 years. | Processor: Google Tensor G5 with Titan M2 security chipset | Configuration: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB storage | Operating System: Android 16 (+ seven years of OS and security software updates till 2032| Primary Camera: main 48MP (with 1/1.95-inch Samsung GN8 sensor, ƒ/1.7 aperture, OIS) with 10.5MP 127-degree Ultra-wide camera (with 1/3.4-inch Samsung 3J1 sensor, ƒ/2.2 aperture, macro option), and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera (with 1/3-inch Samsung 3J1 sensor, ƒ/3.1 aperture, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 20x). | Cover camera and inner camera: 10MP camera (with a 1/3.94-inch Samsung 3K1 sensor, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 4K 60 fps video recording, and face unlock)| Battery: 5,015mAh with 23W wired fast charging and 15W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless charging capability.