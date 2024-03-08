Google to offer satellite-based messaging on Pixel phones soon

In 2022, Apple launched the SOS safety feature with the iPhone 14 series that allows users to connect to emergency response agencies through satellite connectivity.
Now, Google is working to introduce a similar potential life-saving feature to Pixel phones. In the latest Android 15 preview software, keen-eyed folks at Android Authority have stumbled on a new Satellite Messaging page in Settings.
Even the recently released Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 too, has a similar reference of Satellite Messaging in the Settings, but it is not activated just yet.
The page reads 'you can send and receive text messages by satellite as part of an eligible account'. Suppose the phone has no access to Wi-Fi or cellular network. In that case, the feature will enable the phone to auto-connect to the satellite and the user will be able to send messages with location details to friends or any authorised rescue agency to get help as soon as possible.
However, there are some limitations to the feature. The sky should be clear and text messages can take longer to send or receive.
Though the process will be slow, it will still be helpful for users who lose track of their path during trekking expeditions to seek help.
Android Authority notes that this feature will be supported only on Pixel phones with T-Mobile cellular subscriptions.
It should be noted that in 2022, T-Mobile announced a partnership with SpaceX, which owns several Starlink sub-orbit satellites.
Initially, satellite connectivity on Pixel phones will be available in North America and possibly expand to other regions a little later in the coming years.
Besides Google, Samsung is reportedly working to bring similar satellite connectivity to its Galaxy S24 series. But, there is no word on when it will be finally made available to the public.
(Published 08 March 2024, 16:47 IST)