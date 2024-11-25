Home
technology gadgets

HMD unveils new modular phone Fusion in India

Users can easily replace the display, battery, or charging port of the HMD Fusion phone using only a screwdriver.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 18:00 IST

HMD Fusion gaming accessory.

Credit: HMD India

Published 25 November 2024, 18:00 IST
