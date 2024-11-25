HMD unveils new modular phone Fusion in India

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nokia">Nokia</a> phone maker, HMD on Monday (November 25) unveiled the new Fusion series phone.</p><p>It comes with a modular design with several replaced components. Users can easily replace the display, battery, or charging port using only a screwdriver. This feature reduces e-waste and extends the lifespan of the device.</p><p>The new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hmd-global">HMD Fusion</a> sports a 6.56-inch HD+ HID display with a 90Hz refresh rate, dual SIM slots and type-c port.</p>.Google finally brings Gemini AI app for iPhone.<p>Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage and a 5000mAh battery (supports over 800 cycles) with an in-box 33W fast charger.</p><p>The device runs on Android 14 OS and is guaranteed to get two years of Android updates and two years of security software updates as well.</p><p>It features a 108MP dual main camera on the back and a 50MP front-facing camera. It supports advanced features like Night Mode 3.0, a gesture-based selfie feature, Flash Shot 2.0 with tracking focus, and tone control allow for lifelike portraits and exceptional low-light images.</p> .<p>The company also offers gaming controller accessories for the HMD Fusion series phone.</p><p>The new device costs Rs 17999. But, as part of a special launch offer, it can be purchased for Rs 15,999 for a limited only. The sale starts later this month on November 29.</p>.Best of 2024: Top 10 Android games on Google Play Store in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>