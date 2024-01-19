Kaspersky's technique can detect if iPhone is infected with Pegasus or not

The World's two biggest democratic nations India and the United States of America are gearing up for high-voltage elections this year. There is a high probability of disinformation and espionage to alter the democratic process.

Criminals will use all possible means to discredit potential winners, either by spreading fake news or targeting them with spy tools to hack smartphones to steal personal sensitive photos, videos, and files, and leak them to social media platforms to hurt their public image.

Spyware is a tough nut to crack, but the Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) has come up with ingenious ways to detect Pegasus, and other similar espionage tools Reign and Predator.

Using sysdiag dump analysis and Kaspersky's Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT), the Research team has discovered that the Pegasus leaves behind its traces in Shutdown.log, stored within any mobile iOS device’s sysdiagnose archive.