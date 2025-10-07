<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/gadgets-weekly-motorola-moto-book-60-pro-and-more-3714158">Motorola</a> on Tuesday (October 7) launched the new budget Android phone Moto G06 Power in India.</p><p>The Moto G06 Power sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (1640 x 720p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 600 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The device comes with IP64 water-and-dust-resistant rating, and the display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It also features a triple slot tray (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card), 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and speakers tuned with the Dolby Atmos system.</p>.Motorola Moto G96 review: Reliable mid-range phone with slim design.<p>Inside, the Motorola phone houses a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core processor, ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, Android 15 OS, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB).</p>.<p>It boasts of 7,000mAh battery, which is more than enough for the phone to run for two days easily under normal usage. It also supports an 18W charger.</p><p>The device also features a 50MP (f/1.8) camera with an LED flash on the back and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calling.</p>.<p>The Moto G06 Power comes in laurel oak, tapestry and tendril colours for Rs 7,499 in India.</p>.October 2025 smartphone lineup: Top launches, upgrades, and what's new this month.<p><strong>Moto G06 Power vs competition</strong></p><p>The new Motorola phone will be up against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/xiaomi-launches-redmi-a5-budget-android-phone-in-india-3494664">Redmi A5</a>, Samsung Galaxy M05, and Poco M6 Plus, among others.</p>.Poco M7 5G review: Decent budget phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>